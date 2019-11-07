Rainfall warning in place for five counties as further challenges face 600,000 hit by boil notice

Downpours last Saturday led to the current problems at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant which serves large parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

The problem was exacerbated by even heavier rain on Monday which was still making its way into the raw water supply yesterday.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann issued a yellow rainfall warning which will remain in effect in the region until this evening.

Irish Water said it could not definitively say what impact the weather would have, but hopes were slim that today would bring the necessary third successive clear test from the daily samples taken from the plant.

"We are looking at a range of solutions to ensure increases in cloudiness in the water can be managed more effectively," the company said.

"It is not possible to say conclusively at this time what impact any particular weather warning may have on the water produced but we will be monitoring the situation closely."

There was confusion for some householders who consulted a newly updated map of the affected region yesterday and discovered they were now included when they had escaped the previous warning.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association, is calling on Irish Water to compensate businesses who suffered a loss during the two boil water notices.

"It's a major disappointment to the restaurant industry that the boil water notice has been reinstated," he said.

"Irish Water needs to do the right thing and compensate any business that was and is still being affected."

Graeme McQueen from the Dublin Chamber told the Irish Independent: "It highlights the fact once again that there is no slack in the system. So, when something goes wrong, there's no back-up supply.

"Dublin businesses are facing an increase in water charges when the new tariffs come into effect next year and they need a consistent, reliable supply. We need to make sure they get it."

West Dublin Councillor Mark Ward has questioned how a country like Ireland can go through a water crisis during heavy rainfall.

"There is confusion, anger and fear amongst people who are currently served by the Leixlip water plant," he said.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy visited the plant yesterday to see for himself the problems which also left 600,000 people having to boil their water for three days at the end of last month.

The problems lie with the old section of the plant where filter beds are inadequate to deal with raw water that has high levels of "turbidity" or cloudiness caused by sediment and dirt which increases during prolonged heavy rain.

The facility cannot be shut down to speed up the process as it provides 66pc of the water used by the 600,000 and its shutdown would swiftly lead to water shortages.

Irish Independent