Rainfall warning extended as mini-marathon runners hoping for return of sunshine
Yellow rainfall warning comes into force at 9am
More than 30,000 runners taking part in the VHI Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday will escape the rain and thunderstorms set to batter the country today and tomorrow.
A Status Yellow warning has been put in place for between 9am and 10pm today, with Met Éireann predicting up to 50mm of rainfall in a short space of time. Tomorrow is still expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures of up to 23C.
The showers will mainly be in eastern counties and become more widespread in the afternoon, with a chance of heavy rain and possible thunder, particularly in the west and north-west.
Runners in the Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday will be hoping forecasts of sunny weather in Dublin over the weekend stay positive.
Temperatures could possibly reach the mid-20s on Monday and Tuesday.
But as the summer brings better weather, hay fever sufferers will welcome the sunshine with caution.
The national forecaster warns that as we enter June, the pollen count is set to be high, saying: "The main grass pollen season is now getting under way so now is the time to start taking your medication so that you avoid that first hay fever attack."
Irish Independent