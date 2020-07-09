Happy out: Mina Darcy (4) from Arbour Hill enjoys the spring sunshine in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Heavy downpours plummeting down across the country this week will soon ease up as Met Eireann has forecasted dry and sunny conditions for this weekend.

Counties in the south will see the best of the good weather tomorrow as most areas will see dry and sunny spells, while the northwest and east of Leinster experience scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees and coolest across northern and Atlantic coasts.

Friday night will be chilly as temperatures fall to 4 to 9 degrees, but conditions are expected to be much the same with long clear spells, apart from some showers falling across the northwest.

Conditions are expected to follow a similar pattern throughout the weekend with Saturday being another dry and bright day with some isolated showers.

Temperatures are to reach highs of 16 to 20 degrees.

It will be dry overnight with clear spells, before patchy rain and drizzle arrives into west and northwest.

Sunday will be mostly dry across much of Munster and Leinster with sunny spells and highest temperatures reaching 17 to 21 degrees.

The north and west will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain gradually moving in off the Atlantic.

