Rain, sleet, frost on the way as a cold and unsettled weekend expected

Rain will be widespread this weekend as cooler weather takes hold for the coming days.

Temperatures are forecast to fall as low as minus one this weekend as sleet, hail, frost and isolated thunderstorms are all possible, according to forecasters.

Dry conditions in the eastern half of the country today are set to make way as showers from the west move in and ensure a blustery and showery evening.

Showers on Thursday will make way for a more sustained period of rain that afternoon and into the evening as gusty southwest winds blow across Ireland.

The unsettled and cold weather is set to remain for the duration of the weekend, with Friday night temperatures expected to fall below zero in some areas.

“Friday will be a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just four to eight degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

“On Friday night, showers or rain or sleet will continue for a time, but will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Lowest temperatures of minus one to three degrees with frost in many areas,” the forecaster told Independent.ie.

There will be brief sunny spells to begin Saturday before further bands of rain spread across the nation with highs of just 10 degrees forecast.

Sunday will see a similar bright start before persistent rain sets in for Sunday afternoon and evening.

The east will see the most sunshine this weekend but the unsettled and wet weather is forecast to continue into early next week.

On a positive note, long range forecasts from Met Éireann predict much drier and settled conditions returning for the first week of April.

