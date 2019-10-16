Rain, rain... and more rain as Met Eireann predicts thundery showers and hail over the coming days.

Rain, hail and thunder to batter country over rest of the week

Showers will become more widespread throughout the country with the risk of thunder and hailstones in some heavier rain spells.

Temperatures will fall below average for this time of the year and while the capital will avoid most of the rain today, wet conditions will spread throughout the country by tomorrow.

"It's really mostly a showery set up," Met Eireann forecaster Liz Gavin told Independent.ie.

"Showers will become more frequent and heavy over the next day or two."

While today will be mainly dry with some sunshine, the west will see scattered showers and temperatures will be just below average of 12 degrees, with 11 to 14 degrees.

There's a Status Yellow gale warning in place for mariners and small aircrafts travelling from Valentia to Slyne Head in Galway to Bloody Foreland in Donegal.

However, there's a shift coming in the weather tonight as showers will turn blustery and windy, with the possibility of thunder and hail in certain areas.

"Showers will become more widespread throughout tomorrow morning and some heavier showers may even see thunder and hail," Ms Gavin said.

The cold will continue, with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees tomorrow too.

The weekend will bring little joy as Friday will also see heavy showers and the same will continue on Saturday.

Sunday will finally bring some respite from the rain as the showers will only be scattered in some areas and it'll remain mostly dry, with temperatures staying the same, from 11 to 14 degrees.

