The country may see its first snow of the season as sleet is predicted in the second half of the week.

Rain, hail...and maybe snow as cold snap kicks in across country

While snow is predicted in areas on mountains and hills, a band of rain from the Atlantic will bring sleet, rain and even thunder in some parts of the country.

The north and west is set to see the worst of the weather as showers will be frequent and heavy with a risk of thunder and hail.

Motorists will also face icy mornings and frost on the roads from Wednesday onwards.

“A frontal rain band will deliver rain across the country and as darkness falls from Wednesday, the rain may turn to sleet as it falls,” said Liz Walsh, a forecaster with Met Eireann.

“It will be mostly sleet but there will be snow on higher ground, like mountains or hill areas. But the wet snow won’t stick around,” she added.

Today and tomorrow are set to see cold and unsettled weather, with temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees at night.

These will drop below zero later on in the week.

“We’ll see a frosty, icy set up for the second half of the week with sharper and severe frost and ice. Temperatures are quite low and are below normal, ranging from -1 and -3 degrees,” added Ms Walsh.

Lowest temperatures recorded so far this winter were in Sligo last week, where temperatures dropped to -3 degrees.

However, it’s not all bad news as Friday is set to be a cool day with some sunshine.

The first half of Saturday looks to be dry but the rain is set to return in the afternoon, however Sunday will be much drier and brighter.

Online Editors