Rain ‘from Galway to Dublin’ as murky and gloomy weekend in store

Bring the umbrella as wet weekend is in store across the country today with drizzle expected in Connacht, Munster and Leinster.

“There is a band of rain currently across the middle of the country stretching from Galway to Dublin,” said a Met Éireann spokesperson.

“That’s with a warm front and a cold front will come in this afternoon which will bring rain again to the southwest and southern areas.”

A wet, murky and gloomy weekend is in store for Connacht, Leinster and Munster where it will be “damp, with rain, drizzle and some heavier bursts through the mid-west.”

However, Ulster will see the best weather today, where it “will probably stay dry completely”.

Temperatures will range today from 15 to 18C which are below average for this time of the year.

Tonight will remain cloudy with rain and drizzle, but will be a “mild night” with temperatures of 11 to 14C.

“It will be an improving picture of Sunday”, said the Met Éireann spokesperson, with light patches of rain and drizzle in the morning which will clear up towards the afternoon.

Tomorrow there will be sunny spells in most areas towards the late afternoon, with slight higher temperatures of 16 to 20C expected, warmest in the south and south east.

“By late afternoon/evening it will have cleared down to the south east with sunny spells and a couple of showers in the north.”

Sunday’s weather will be the pattern for the week, keeping mostly dry and cloudy with a few spells of rain and temperatures ranging 15 to 20C.

It may be a wet weekend, but according to Met Éireann, “August is statistically a wet month because you have thunder showers and heavy downpours.”

“It’s not unusual to have heavy rain in August because the atmosphere is quite warm which brings thundery showers, and then it is hurricane season in the US so we get ex hurricanes coming across the Atlantic bringing us wet weather.

“It wouldn’t be unusual for August to have a wet weekend,” said Met Éireann.