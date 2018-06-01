Rain and thunder predicted before sun returns

A Status Yellow warning has been put in place for between 12pm and 10pm today, with Met Éireann predicting up to 50mm of rainfall in a short space of time. Tomorrow is still expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures of up to 23C.

The showers will mainly be in eastern counties and become more widespread in the afternoon, with a chance of heavy rain and possible thunder, particularly in the west and north-west.

Runners in the Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday will be relieved to learn the temperature will sit at around 20C in Dublin and it is unlikely to rain.