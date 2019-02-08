Rail upgrade to disrupt cross-border train journeys

Cross-border rail passenger services will face disruption at the height of this year's tourist season as an extensive £25m (€28.5m) rail upgrade scheme at Lurgan gets under way.

Commuters have also been told to expect delays as work begins on the massive infrastructure job.

The Lurgan Area Track Renewal Project will see 1.7km of track replaced.

It is hoped the scheme will improve safety and efficiency for rail users.

Three level crossings are also to be replaced and Lurgan station upgraded. The month-long closure of the station and level crossings will take place between Friday, July 26, and Friday, August 23.

Substitution services will be put in place for the duration of the works.

John Glass, Translink's director of infrastructure and projects, said the investment was being made in response to a steady increase in rail passengers in recent years.

"Lurgan is now a key station for commuters, with over 4.5 million passengers using the Portadown line every year, and nearly one million passengers using the cross-border Belfast to Dublin Enterprise service annually," he said.

"This work will see us remove current speed restrictions, providing more efficient journeys while maintaining overall performance and high safety standards. Representing a significant capital investment, the works will also help contribute to the continued economic growth of the town and to the surrounding area."

SDLP infrastructure spokeswoman Sinead Bradley said she was concerned about the timing of the upgrade.

"News that rail services will be limited or stopped during the peak summer period undermines the good work carried out to date aimed at encouraging people out of their private vehicles and onto public transport," the Assembly member explained.

"The safety of passengers and staff, of course, must remain the number one priority.

"It is critically important, however, to follow that with dependable regular services that encourages public usage."

