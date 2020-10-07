Rail and air travel decline as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, latest CSO figures show

There has been a 71pc decline in the numbers of passengers travelling through Irish airports this year due to the pandemic, latest CSO figures have shown.

The figures also show a worsening of the picture as the corresponding figures for August 2019 and 2020 show a 76pc drop, as footfall dropped from 3,978,449 to 957,929.

The release also shows that rail travel was hardest hit with a 97pc decline in passenger numbers between March and April of this year and DART figures are 65pc down on pre-Covid numbers.

The use of bus and rail services is continuing to grow but remains significantly affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The number of journeys taken by bus and rail, although increasing, remains more than 50pc lower than journeys taken at the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

There are also far less cars on Irish roads in comparison to pre-Covid levels.

Traffic volumes for the week commencing 27 September were 19.2pc lower in regional locations and 26.4pc lower in Dublin than the same week in 2019.

This is significantly higher than the period when restrictions were at their most stringent but represents a deterioration in the gradual recovery that was in evidence since the end of June.

In the weeks when restrictions were most stringent, the volume of cars on the roads was more than 70pc lower than in 2019.

Unfortunately, less cars on the roads has not resulted in less fatalities as 111 people have died so far on Irish roads in the first nine months of 2020 - compared to 104 for the same period last year.

Metrics that have also risen are the volume of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in 2020, which have exceeded 2019 volumes since June in Dublin and for 13 of the last 15 weeks at regional locations.

There has been a 7pc increase in the numbers of cyclists in Dublin during off-peak hours when comparing the 2019 and 2020 date which suggests the mode of transport is gaining in popularity.

Irish motorists also appear to be buying vehicles with the environment more in mind as the sale of hybrid cars rose by 8.2pc between January and August when compared to 2019.

Online Editors