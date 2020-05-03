Raiders beat man in his home, cut his hair and then damaged car

A prolific burglar has been arrested after breaking into a man's home and assaulting him before cutting his hair with scissors.

Gardaí are still hunting for the second suspect following the bizarre crime in the Carrickmines area of Dublin.

The aggravated burglary happened at around 5.15pm last Monday, April 27, when two burglars forced their way into a house along the Ballyogan Road.

Two men, aged in their 60s and 20s, were in the house at the time of the break-in.

One of the raiders was armed with scissors and both victims were threatened before the older man was punched several times.

It is understood the older man's hair was then cut by the raider armed with the scissors, although he was not stabbed or slashed with the knife.

The younger man, aged in his 20s, was then taken from the house and forced into the passenger seat of his own car which was parked outside.

The burglar driving the car then intentionally drove it into a curb nearby several times causing damage to the vehicle.

Both suspects then fled the scene and gardaí were alerted. Detectives based at Blackrock garda station launched an investigation and a suspect was identified.

The 23-year-old male from the Sandyford area is a suspected serial burglar who is known to gardaí in south Dublin.

He was arrested over the weekend and quizzed in relation to the aggravated burglary before being charged in relation to the investigation.

A source told the Irish Independent: "This individual would be known to gardaí since he was only 11 or 12 years old and was quickly identified in this inquiry.

"The circumstances surrounding the burglary are unusual and the exact reason for the older male's hair being cut aren't completely clear at this stage.

"Gardaí are trying to definitively determine if this was a random incident or if it was in fact a targeted break-in."

The suspect arrested as part of the probe is expected to appear before the Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí are continuing to search for the second male involved in the aggravated burglary.

A spokesman said: "Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information relation to this incident to contact them in Blackrock on 01 666 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Investigations are continuing."

Meanwhile, a separate investigation is under way into an unrelated assault in north Dublin over the weekend.

A man, aged in his 50s and originally from the Finglas area, was injured after being attacked at an apartment complex along Kilmore Road in Coolock.

Gardaí initially received reports of a male being fatally stabbed but when they arrived at the scene they found the victim with non-life threatening head injuries consistent with an assault.

A short time later a male, who is in his 30s and originally from the Artane area, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

It is believed both men are known to each other.

