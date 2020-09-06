Raft of proposed rules places further strain on publicans before 'wet pubs' are even allowed to reopen

Those 'wet' pubs wishing to maintain the traditional walk-up culture of Irish nights out will have to separate chairs and tables by two metres. Stock Image

'WET’ pubs, when allowed to reopen, face an invidious choice between lower profitability and having to turn customers away.

Draft guidelines governing a potential reopening this month make it clear that drinkers will either have to book a table in advance or face being separated at twice the distance from other patrons.

Padraig Cribben, Vintners Federation of Ireland chief executive, said: “The guidelines, as presented, will be onerous for our members to implement but at this stage publicans are desperate to open so will find a way to make them work.

“We’ve seen restaurants and pubs serving food successfully over the past eight weeks, so the pathway is there for the remainder of pubs to follow.

“Huge challenges remain for the trade, not least making socially-distanced pubs a success. Right now, we need clarity and certainty on when our members will be allowed open. The guidelines are only useful when we get that opening date.

“Ireland is the last country in Europe where pubs remain shut. Covid cases do occur in pubs, just like other sectors of society, but they are dealt with by closing the bar for a period of time. It’s clear from European countries that sector-wide lockdowns are not required.

“We need to learn to live alongside the virus. Opening pubs is part of that process.”

What the guidelines say

The guidelines say pubs can keep tables separated by one metre from each other, but only if there are strict customer slots that are booked in advance.

Those wet pubs wishing to maintain the traditional walk-up culture of Irish nights out will have to separate chairs and tables by two metres.

It means pubs having lower profitability if they don’t want to turn away customers who appear at the threshold.

People can queue for slots to become free — but only one in a party may do so, and the others must keep socially distanced elsewhere down the street, the guidelines stipulate.

One of the more unusual rules contained in the draft document is that the “embellishment or decoration of glasses (e.g. cocktail umbrellas) should be minimised.”

And “it may be possible to verbally recommend drinks to customers,” and if so “this should be done.”

The document also stipulated: “There must be minimal handling of glassware when clearing glasses… and straws should be individually wrapped.”

An industry source said the guidelines “will result in a major change for non-food pubs.

“It won’t be easy for these pubs to implement and remain viable. Industry will accept the guidelines, if that is what is required to get the non-food pubs open, as they have been closed almost six months.”

The proposed rules - yet to be signed off by Ministers - will play havoc with the traditional nature of Irish pub socialising, with standing in the premises while drinking strictly forbidden.

Social distancing

Physical distancing of two metres “should be maintained between tables”, the draft guidelines say — equivalent to six-and-a-half feet.

“However, if this is not possible, this can be reduced to one metre in a controlled environment,” meaning a pre-booking arrangement.

A maximum of six people from three households will be allowed at a table, a rule that is applicable to both pre-bookings and walk-in customers.

If all risk mitigation requirements have been met, pre-booked time-limited slots must be in place for customers where a pub wishes to reduce table separations to one metre.

The slots will be of a maximum of one hour and 45 minutes duration, before all such patrons will be refused more drinks and asked to leave.

There will then have to be a further minimum of 15 minutes between customer groups at a table “in order to allow for adequate cleaning and to allow customers to leave and enter, without mixing.”

Pre-booking and time-limited slots of 105 minutes are not a requirement if physical distancing of two metres is strictly maintained, but many pubs will struggle to make a profit at this highly-separated level of footfall.

'Here we go again'

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry warned that the draft guidelines for the reopening of ‘wet’ pubs were another blunder, following hard on the heels of “wanting to know what you ate” in food premises.

He promised to raise the issue at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, saying the release of the draft guidelines had come 24 hours after the Taoiseach had promised consultation with vintners and publicans to guard against another PR disaster.

“Here we go again – we have guidelines released, draft ones as they are, that seem to have been written by someone who was never in a pub, much less worked in one or owned one.”

He predicted there would be “surprise and concern” after it had been promised in recent days that there would be careful consultation with publicans and vintners to prevent a repeat of the individual receipts row.

He also called on the Government to change the statutory instrument behind that rule, saying it was quite clear what it meant.

Mr MacSharry – the Fianna Fáil TD who highlighted the burden – told his own Government to “stop digging” on the issue, suggesting they were in a hole of their own making.

He said that regardless of efforts to spin the matter away, the statutory instrument, with penal sanction, was explicit that a record was to be kept of every substantial meal for “each member of a party” and “each sole person”.

He sent a copy of the SI to every member of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, which is already bitterly divided on the issue – with many in Fine Gael and the Greens also doubting its wisdom.

Mr MacSharry said last night that his view had been “confirmed” by senior counsel Constance Cassidy after she corroborated the meaning of the instrument, whereas ministers had been trying to play it down and spin it away.

The Taoiseach admitted on Friday that the communication of the new regulation "could have been better" while insisting the law was being "misinterpreted and misrepresented" by critics.

