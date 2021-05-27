Raffling a stately home put the Yellow Sam coup in the ha’penny place for Barney Curley

An old-style public telephone box, painted green and cream, still stands at Bellewstown racecourse, a memorial to Barney Curley and the daring betting coup which captured the public imagination, and launched the legend of Yellow Sam.

A fearsome gambler, Curley also had the distinction of being sentenced to three months in prison, for what the judge called his “definite and deliberate challenge to the State”.

Pub owner, showband manager, professional gambler, bookie and horse trainer, he is best remembered for a number of audacious ‘stings’ on the racetrack, most famously on June 25, 1975. The coup, which cleaned out bookies in Ireland and England, was simple but brilliantly conceived and ­executed.

Curley had noted that there was only one public telephone at the racetrack at Bellewstown, Co Meath. There was also a private line, but mysteriously it was out of action that day, presumed to have been cut. In tandem with the Belfast bookie Sean Graham, Curley had organised a small army of associates to bet anything from £50 to £300 in bookie shops around Ireland and England on his ‘slow but steady’ horse Yellow Sam, running in the 3.30pm Mount Hanover Amateur Handicap hurdle that Wednesday.

But crucially he had to prevent news of the gamble getting to the course in order to keep the odds at 20/1.

Five minutes before the bets were laid, Benny O’Hanlon, an associate of Curley’s, wedged himself into the only working telephone box at the course and refused to budge, preventing news of the money piling on the horse being relayed to the on-course bookies.

So Yellow Sam, a rank outsider with jockey Michael Furlong on board, passed the winning post well ahead of the rest of the field. Curley made an estimated £300,000 on that single race.

“We paid out like men,” said the Dublin bookie Terry Rodgers, ruefully. “But what annoyed me later on was the revelation that Curley and Graham had been in cahoots, which is a bit rich for a guy who is always going on about bookies rigging the market. It is fortunate for Barney that he trained as a theologian, because he can justify everything he does to his Jesuitical conscience.”

Curley then bought Middleton Park, a stately home on nearly 400 acres on the shores of Lough Ennell, in Co Westmeath. It was originally the ancestral home of Sir Cecil Boyd-Rochfort, horse trainer to British royalty. At the foot of the great staircase he told me in 1984 that his main reasons for disposing of the mansion was because the Irish telephone system was so unreliable, he didn’t know who might be listening in on the line as he planned his secretive ­gambling exploits.

But instead of selling the estate he raffled it. With an elaborate brochure, a video featuring racing and GAA commentator Michael O’Hehir and appearances on The Late Late Show and other media he grossed an estimated £1.8m, selling 9,000 tickets at £200 each. But when gardaí raided the house the week before the draw, they came away with just one ticket, leaving Curley with a warning that what he was doing was illegal.

With the draw due to take place at 3pm on Thursday, February 10, 1984, in a local hotel, Curley surmised that the gardaí might seize the tickets before the winner could be picked. In a pre-emptive strike at 10am that morning, as several gardaí arrived following a front page story in the Evening Herald, O’Hehir hastily drew the winning ticket bearing the name of Tony Ray.

Curley and O’Hehir were arrested and appeared before Judge William Tormey at Ballynacargy District Court, charged with running an illegal lottery. O’Hehir was cleared as his was a “professional” assignment. The judge, a racing man himself, convicted Curley of a “blatant and illegal” breach of the Lotteries Act and dramatically sentenced him to three months in prison.

On appeal just days later, he was given the Probation Act if he agreed to donate £5,000 to St Vincent de Paul. Curley wrote a cheque for £10,000 and walked out a free man with an estimated £1m in his back pocket, for a house that was sold some years later for £300,000.

Bernard Joseph Curley, who died last Sunday of cancer at his home in Newmarket, England, at the age of 81, was born in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. His parents were Catholic, but his father, a shopkeeper, was an “enthusiastic” gambler and drinker who often left the family in dire financial straits.

Curley was educated at the Jesuit seminary of Mungret College, Limerick, but left after falling ill with TB shortly before he was due to be ordained.

“People were dying all around me like flies,” he said later. “There was not much to be scared about after that.”

In his autobiography, Giving a Little Back, he said he never held down a regular job. He ran a pub, went bust as a bookie, and then became a showband manager with Frankie McBride and the Polka Dots, getting them into the British charts in 1967 with the ballad, Five Little Fingers. At a gig in Killarney, he was introduced to Maureen Curley from St Helens in north-west England. When they married, he estimated that given there were so few Curleys in the world their union was a

50 million-to-one shot.

But it wasn’t all big paydays. He recalled nursing losses of £250,000 after betting against Vincent O’Brien’s Golden Fleece, favourite for the 1982 Epsom Derby. “My judgment just misfired completely” he wrote. “A lesser man might have been persuaded to pack it in immediately, but I never panicked and I didn’t allow it to get to me. I took Maureen and the kids (two daughters and a son) to California and effectively retired for three months.”

After the Middleton Park raffle, he moved to Newmarket and took out a trainer’s licence. In his memoirs, he said he needed to make £400,000 a year from gambling, just to keep the operation afloat – and there hadn’t been a year he didn’t meet that target.

In May 2010 after two of his long-priced horses won at substantial odds a third, trained by his former assistant, was backed from 25/1 to 6/4 and landed a gamble that was said to have earned him in the region of €4.6m, although some online bookies refused to pay. He had another touch, making an estimated €2.3m in 2014.

One of his protégés, the jockey Frankie Dettori, conceded that Curley “got under people’s skin” but added that he was “a one-man band” who owned, trained, raced and gambled on his own horses.

In later years most of his energies went into the charity, Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA) in Zambia. Supported by Dettori, JP McManus and Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai he established it with a friend from his seminary days, Fr James O’Kane, following the death of his 18-year-old son Charlie in a car accident in 1995. He travelled to Africa regularly and said he got great solace and comfort from the work it did there, after his rollercoaster life as gambler, showman and thorn in the side of authority.