AMERICAN RADIO would have benefited by having “a Marian Finucane”, according to a former US Ambassador to Ireland.

AMERICAN RADIO would have benefited by having “a Marian Finucane”, according to a former US Ambassador to Ireland.

'Radio in America would have benefited by having a Marian Finucane' - former US ambassador to Ireland

Kevin F. O’Malley paid tribute to the veteran late broadcaster following her sudden death on Thursday, calling her a “gentle giant”.

“Marian Finucane was a gentle giant and all of us in the United States who knew her are saddened to learn of her sudden passing,” hesaid.

“Radio in America would have benefited by having a Marian Finucane and weekend mornings in Ireland with never be the same again.”

He recalled meeting Ms Finucane for his first RTÉ interview shortly after arriving in Ireland as an ambassador in 2014.

“I met Marian for our first RTE interview only four days after arriving in Ireland as Ambassador and was immediately impressed by her preparation, skill, and warmth.”

The post of US ambassador has been vacant since the departure of Kevin O’Malley in December 2016. Photo: Mark Condren

He paid tribute to her “unique” skills as an interviewer.

“Over my time in Ireland I was constantly amazed by her unique gifts that brought so much information and pleasure to her listeners,” Mr O'Malley added.

“Marian had an uncanny ability to ask just the right question that would elicit just the information that we, her audience, wanted to know.”

Read More: Miriam Donohoe - My lunch with Marian: 'RTÉ is so much a part of me and my life, and my identity'

Read More: Transcript: The day a nation was brought to tears - Marian Finucane's iconic interview with Nuala O' Faolain

Online Editors