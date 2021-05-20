Radio host Brian Maher tells of his bid to raise €24,000 for Special Olympics Ireland

Brian Maher proves he Can’t Stop Now by running for 24 hours in aid of Special Olympics Ireland starting at the Hole In The Wall Pub in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Lashings of rain in Dublin today did not prevent 98FM radio presenter Brian Maher donning his runners for a 24 hour ‘runathon’ to fundraise for Special Olympics Ireland.

He is aiming to run around 160km in the Phoenix Park in the course of 24 hours, which is almost four marathons.

Speaking to Independent.ie prior to setting off, Brian said that the mammoth task of completing such a distance would give him something to aim for.

"The goal is to run every hour, and for me to cover ground, not stopping too long for breaks, for food, drinks and changing clothes. It will keep me focused and working towards that target.”

The radio presenter has shown his support for the charity over the past decade with a variety of innovative challenges.

"This is my fifth challenge that I am doing, having teamed up with Special Olympics Ireland. The first one was actually ten years ago this year, so 2011 was my first one.

" I did five marathons in five days, then I ran from Limerick to Dublin non stop. I did a charity cycle, which was 126 miles. I did a swim across Dublin Bay and now this is my fifth one.”

Brian, who presents the Big Ride Home on the station began his latest challenge at 9am this morning, and he will keep on running until 9am tomorrow. He said that some of his 98FM colleagues will be running alongside him at different points.

It is all part of a major effort to raise €200,000 in total during May to enable the charity to continue their vital support of 7,351 children and adults living with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland.

"I think anything that anybody can do to give towards charity is much appreciated by them. I would love to raise €24,000 in the 24 hours. The goal for Special Olympics Ireland is to raise as much money as we can.”

It comes as for the second year running, Special Olympics Ireland’s annual collection day campaign, which culminates on May 28, will go virtual in response to Covid-19.

With all 292 of the charity’s clubs across Ireland closed due to the pandemic, it has worked diligently to develop new ways to keep its athletes physically and emotionally fit, including operating virtual clubs and developing healthy eating recipes, live workouts, mindfulness techniques and for the first time ever virtual competition opportunities.

With restrictions easing some Special Olympics clubs have opened up for outdoor training and the charity is busy upskilling volunteers and coaches as well as educating athletes in preparation for getting back to sport soon, once it is safe to do so.

Special Olympics is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability, but it provides athletes with far more than the physical benefits of sport.

The charity is asking people to consider making a donation or organise a virtual fundraising event by visiting www.cantstopnow.ie.

There are a variety of ways people can donate to the ‘Can’t Stop Now’ appeal:

You can donate by:

Texting Athlete to 50300 to donate €4, a minimum of €3.26 will go to Special Olympics Ireland.

Visit cantstoptnow.ie to make a donation or organise a virtual fundraising event.

Donations can also be made on the Revolut app.