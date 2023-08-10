Radical People Before Profit proposal to abolish TV licence fee and fund RTÉ from tax on big tech firms

The television licence fee would be abolished and RTÉ would be funded through a new tax on tech companies under plans being proposed by People Before Profit.

The left-wing party also want to see advertising and sponsorship abolished at the public service broadcaster and instead RTÉ would be fully funded by tax revenue.

Under the radical proposal, the Government would give RTÉ €500m a year to fund the broadcaster.

An additional €500m would be provided for other organisations providing public service media.

The tax would be raised by a 1pc levy on information and communication companies - a sector which the party said made profits of more than €50bn last year.

The ‘RTÉ for the People - A Radical Plan to Transform RTÉ and Public Media’ policy document says this would raise €500m in tax revenue

A further 1.25pc corporate tax hike on the most profitable tech firms would raise a further €500m, according to the party.

“These levies should be set at a level to raise at least €1bn, with €500m for RTÉ and €500m going to other public service media e.g. print, local radio, production companies, digital media,” the document said.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the money would be ring-fenced and would not be dependent on tech firms staying in Ireland if taxes got too high for them.

Mr Murphy said he does not believe tech firms should be able to “hold the country to ransom” and should pay their fair share of taxes given their control over platforms where public discourse takes place.

He said private media firms could use the €500m fund to become not for profit organisations providing public service content. He said all media companies, including those with a right wing leaning stance, would be able to avail of the funding.

Senior Lecturer in Media Studies at TU Dublin Harry Browne, who spoke at the policy launch, said he was not a people before profit member but supported their plans for public service media.

“This policy document points a way beyond the politics of scandal and outrage, towards a positive vision for RTÉ and other public oriented media,” Mr Browne said.

He also said a number of European countries including France and Belgium have abolished television licence fees in recent years.

The policy also aimed to address what it says are the “astronomical payments made to the likes of Ryan Tubridy, Joe Duffy and Brendan O’Connor”.

The policy document also highlights the secret payments of €75,000 a year made to Ryan Tubridy, the €5,000 spent on flip-flops for an advertising party and €4,200 on membership of an exclusive club in London.

“This was happening at the top of RTÉ while ordinary RTÉ workers were facing pay cuts, journalists were forced to record in café toilets, and freelancers were paid as little as €120 for a report,” the document said.

The document said the world is currently “dominated by social media companies owned by billionaires” and genuine public service broadcasting “is more important than ever”.

“But instead of being a valued public broadcaster, RTÉ has been undermined by underfunding by successive governments and by the deeply corrosive effects of advertising and sponsorships,” it added.

The party’s plan would see €500m in revenue given on the condition pay caps for big name stars along with proper pay and conditions for all workers are introduced.

The RTÉ Board would also be replaced by representatives of RTÉ workers and civil society.