Racist graffiti on car park wall 'outrageous and unacceptable'

Racist graffiti targeting Syrian migrants that has appeared in Portrush has been branded "outrageous" and "unacceptable".

Racist graffiti targeting Syrian migrants that has appeared in Portrush has been branded "outrageous" and "unacceptable".

The graffiti, reading "Syrians not welcome", was daubed on a wall in the West Strand car park in town, which is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for The Open golf tournament this summer.

Police said the sinister message was painted sometime between 5pm on Saturday and the early hours of Sunday morning.

PSNI Sergeant Madden said: "Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a racist hate crime."

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned those responsible for the graffiti and said she will be raising the issue with the police.

"This is outrageous, racism has no place in our society. I have contacted the council to have this display of racist hatred removed and I call on anyone with information on those responsible to bring it forward to the police," she said.

"But there is also an onus on local political and community leaders in Portrush to stand together and speak with one voice in opposition to those attempting to stoke up racial hatred and tensions.

"Portrush is preparing to showcase the town and the north coast to thousands of people who will come here to enjoy the Open Golf Tournament and the festivities which surround it.

"This is a huge opportunity for businesses in the town, for tourism and to highlight all that is great about this region.

"We have to ensure a small minority of racists get the message loud and clear their displays of hatred are unacceptable to the people of this area and wider society."

Anyone with any information regarding the incident has been urged to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph