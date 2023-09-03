‘Racist and homophobic’ remarks from fellow workers heard by staff at state solicitor’s office

Survey found some workers highlighted the need for more social inclusion in the legal profession

A staff survey carried out at the Chief State Solicitor’s Office (CSSO) found that some employees had overheard racist and homophobic comments from fellow workers, as well as “talking down of inner [city] Dublin communities”.

The survey also flagged concerns from some staff about an “us versus them” split between people working in the legal and administrative sides of the office.

Asked whether the CSSO did not tolerate bullying, harassment, or any form of discrimination in the workplace, 14pc said they could not agree with that statement.

Employees were also questioned about what a new equality, diversity, and inclusion team within their organisation should focus on.

Concerns were raised by some staff about “gender equality in the office as regards men” and the need for more social inclusion in the legal profession.

CSSO employees also said there should be zero tolerance for certain language and behaviours – for example around racism and derogatory comments about inner-city communities.

The CSSO had originally refused to release a copy of the survey under Freedom of Information laws; however, they were later directed to do so by the Information Commissioner.

When staff were asked if there was a positive workplace atmosphere, approximately 60pc said there was.

However, around one in six staff said they either disagreed or disagreed strongly with the statement that the CSSO had this type of working atmosphere.

There were also concerns from around 16pc of employees who believed that work was not distributed evenly in their section.

​Asked if they would recommend the CSSO as a place to work to a friend, five of the 156 people surveyed said they “definitely would not”.

However, a comfortable majority of over 80pc said they either definitely would or probably would recommend it as a good place to be employed.

The survey, which was carried out in mid-2021 when many people were beginning to return to their offices after Covid-19, also asked a series of questions about remote-working arrangements.

An overwhelming majority, 93pc, said they would like to continue doing at least some work remotely once all restrictions were lifted.

Staff were also asked about their mental health, with a question about whether their manager was mindful of their psychological state and if they were checked in on regularly.

While 75pc said their boss was cognisant of mental health, 25pc said they disagreed.

Asked whether poorly performing staff were dealt with effectively, 25pc said they did not agree, while nearly 15pc said they strongly disagreed with the statement.

A summary of the most favourable results from the survey said people seemed to have a good understanding of their roles, liked the availability of guidance from colleagues and felt that they were valued.

On the negative side, the survey highlighted the irregularity of wellness sessions, efforts to deal with poor performance in the workplace, and the performance-management system in place.

It also concluded that the CSSO would need to target the concerns raised around bullying, harassment and discrimination.

Contacted about the survey, the CSSO said it did not have any comment.