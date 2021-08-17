Rachel Allen praises son Joshua on his new career as an MMA fighter

Rachel Allen’s son Joshua has embarked on a new career as a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

The 21-year-old took gold in his first MMA competition. He shared a range of images on his Instagram account after the fight, he said: “Massive thanks to @dylan_samsonmma @newyou112 @mmaga.zzz and everyone else in this picture for helping me prepare for today the last few months, 4 out of 4 wins and bought gold home for @samsonmartialarts but still loads of work to do especially with the hands, looking forward to the next one and another day out like this with these lads.”

He fights for Samson Martial Arts club in Co Cork.

The celebrity chef admitted she wasn’t able to watch the fight. She was full of praise as she shared an Instagram story on her account from her other son Lucca, she said: “Go Josh @joshuaall_en !! You’ve worked so hard for this”.

The image showed Joshua with the medal around his neck.

His younger brother Lucca is making a name for himself in the world of motorsports. He is a race car driver on the Formula 3 circuit. He advanced from Formula 4 to Formula 3, with dreams to make it to the big leagues of Formula 1.

The 19-year-old also showed support for his older brother, he said: “So proud of my brother today. Gold in his first MMA competition.”

In February of 2020, Joshua received a 30-month sentence for possession of more than €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply, with 15 months suspended.

Rachel has previously spoken about the "tough time" she and her family went through and for her children growing up in the spotlight.