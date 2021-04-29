Rachael Blackmore takes time out to write letter to young fans after they invite her and Honeysuckle to a picnic

Top jockey Rachael Blackmore made two young fans’ day after she wrote them a letter recently thanking them for an invite to a picnic.

Rachael has shot to mainstream fame in recent weeks due to her sensational performance at the Cheltenham Festival - where she was crowned Leading Jockey - while she also landed the biggest prize in jump racing; the Aintree Grand National.

Young superfans Gwendolyn and Jack wrote to Rachael recently, inviting her and Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle to a picnic on the Curragh with them and their ponies, as well as with “apples, oranges and cupcakes”.

Rachael responded to the young friends saying it was “a brilliant idea” but because both she and Honeysuckle were so busy, they would not be able to attend.

“Maybe next year you can come and see us at the races some day. Have a great summer,” Rachael said.

Rachael also complimented the duo on their riding skills as they have sent her a photograph together on their ponies, saying: “Looking very good, keep up the good work”.

The class act that is @rachaelblackmor sent this lovely thoughtful reply to my little girl & her bestie Jack after they invited her to a picnic on the Curragh (with Honesuckle & their ponies!). So impressed. #classact #rolemodel #champion @HRIRacing pic.twitter.com/xcLByo6Dyp — Lucinda Creighton (@LCreighton) April 28, 2021

The Killenaule pilot also sent Gwendolyn and Jack a signed photograph of her aboard Minella Times crossing the line in front during the Grand National.

Gwendolyn’s mother and former Minister of State Lucinda Creighton took to Twitter to thank the star jockey for taking the time to respond to the youngsters.

“The class act that is Rachael Blackmore sent this lovely thoughtful reply to my little girl & her bestie Jack after they invited her to a picnic on the Curragh (with Honeysuckle & their ponies!). So impressed. #classact #rolemodel,” Lucinda said.

Rachael has made history on several occasions this year, as she became the first female jockey to land the Aintree Grand National and to be crowned Leading Jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.

Blackmore is seen as one of the best jump jockeys on earth and currently stands second in the Irish Jockey’s Championship behind Paul Townend.

Online Editors