Quinn Jr fears company attacks will turn deadly

The son of former Fermanagh billionaire Sean Quinn has warned that someone will be "seriously injured or killed" in attacks against the company once owned by his family.

The son of former Fermanagh billionaire Sean Quinn has warned that someone will be "seriously injured or killed" in attacks against the company once owned by his family.

Sean Quinn Jr was speaking out following a recent spate of incidents targeting directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) along the Cavan/Fermanagh border.

Last month arsonists attacked the home of Tony Lunney, a senior manager when a car belonging to his daughter was set alight.

It followed a similar incident at the home of Dara O'Reilly, QIH's chief financial officer.

Other violent incidents have taken place, including arson at a tyre factory owned by another senior manager.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned the attacks against the business.

Speaking to 'The Impartial Reporter' newspaper, his son claimed relations between QIH management and the community are at an all-time low. He said: "As the relationship deteriorates further, it appears to me that it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed."

Mr Quinn said he has "no idea whatsoever" who is behind the attacks and refuted suggestions they are being carried out by alleged supporters of his family.

He added: "The people that are carrying out these criminal acts are not doing it in the best interests of the Quinn family."

Mr Quinn Sr made billions as the businessman behind construction firm Quinn Group, and was once considered the richest man in Ireland.

But the Quinns were ousted by the former Anglo Irish Bank after a massive gamble on the bank's share price.

Irish Independent