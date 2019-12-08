Quinn gets to keep three company cars - but now he has to tax them

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) had considered either selling the cars back to Mr Quinn or asking for their return.

But the management decided last week to sign the vehicles over to him, rather than further inflame an already tense dispute with their one-time boss.

Mr Quinn held on to the Range Rover, of several years vintage, an Audi A6 and a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, after parting company with QIH in 2016.

But QIH continued to tax and insure all three vehicles. The company overlooked Mr Quinn's ownership of the vehicles until he was seen on a number of occasions in recent weeks driving onto company property. He had been spotted pulling into quarries that he once owned at Doon and Swanlinbar, and other parts of the plant, in the Audi and on another occasion in the Range Rover.

In a letter to Mr Quinn last week, QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey wrote that "it had been brought to his attention that he had been accessing company property. As you will appreciate, unauthorised vehicles moving around in areas where heavy plant is working represents a considerable health and safety risk."

Thee letter added that "in light of recent events we are enforcing a stricter policy regarding access" and asked Mr Quinn to "refrain from entering company property in the future".

Mr Quinn was also informed that the company was doing some "housekeeping" and transferring ownership of the vehicles to him. He was told his insurance for the three vehicles, which lapsed last Friday, would be his responsibility.

BURNING ANGER: The aftermath of an arson attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings’ headquarters in Derrylin, Fermanagh, in 2013, shortly after the business was taken over

Ownership of three company cars of various vintages is likely to be cold comfort to Mr Quinn who lost control of his manufacturing and cement businesses in 2011 over a €2.3bn debt to the former Anglo Irish Bank.

The already difficult relationship between Mr Quinn and his former management team has worsened since the attack on the chief operations officer of QIH, Kevin Lunney.

Four people have been charged in connection with the abduction and attack on Mr Lunney and the investigation continues. In the meantime, a separate investigation has begun into the long-standing campaign of sabotage of QIH property and intimidation of its management team.

Two detectives from outside the region have been dispatched to Cavan to lead this investigation. They are examining the motives and people behind the violent and intimidatory incidents that appear to have started when Mr Quinn lost control of his companies in 2011.

Detectives are believed to have interviewed several key figures in Mr Quinn's former companies, including members of the current executive and board and previous management teams. It is expected that Mr Quinn will also be interviewed.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned the campaign of intimidation and criminal damage to the QIH companies and against management, insisting it is not carried out in his name. He condemned the attack on Mr Lunney as "barbaric".

Last month he wrote to the Vatican seeking protection from a local priest, Fr Oliver O'Reilly, who condemned the "paymaster or paymasters" behind the attacks. Mr Quinn said he and his family were the victims of a campaign of vilification,

As the Garda investigation delves into the past attacks on the company and on the management of QIH, it comes against the backdrop of heightening tension.

A small but vocal group of Sean Quinn supporters in the region are showing signs of activity.

The Cavan, Fermanagh, Leitrim support group was silenced following the attack on Mr Lunney after Facebook took down its social media pages. But a source in the group said it has not gone away and the campaign to return Mr Quinn to his old businesses continues. It would appear that the directors of QIH - once Mr Quinn's former management team - are in its sights.

"We didn't change the page we were on. They changed the page they were on," the source said.

Asked if Mr Quinn himself was involved, the source said: "We never took full direction from the Quinns. If Sean Quinn asked us to run up the wall, we are not going to run up the wall. We are not just puppets."

In recent weeks too, a self-confessed Quinn saboteur called 'Diesel' was interviewed anonymously, suggesting there is "more to this story than meets the eye".

Emails were published claiming that two QIH directors, Kevin Lunney and John McCartin, gave advice to an online Quinn support group in the early years of Mr Quinn's business loss. A company spokesperson later said the management's position was always to prevent the break-up of the businesses.

One of those supporters was Patricia Gilheany, once a vocal advocate of Mr Quinn. She has been less vocal in recent years because of High Court defamation action taken against her and others by QIH.

But she broke her silence to post a comment online in recent weeks, promising more twists in the saga. "An awful lot more to come out in this saga including information that will send shock waves not only through Fermanagh and Cavan but also Leitrim and will make Sean Quinn look like a Saint as three former employees have incredible stories to tell," she wrote.

"Tragic for the entire region that one party has consistently refused to come to the table in any meaningful way in the Quinn saga and let's just hope that lives are not lost. Nobody wants that. It's time for an end to the bluff and bluster before tragedy strikes."

This weekend,Ms Gilheany said she was restricted on what she could say but she promised that it will all come out in the High Court.

The management of QIH has brought the online comment to the attention of An Garda Siochana.

The attacks on QIH properties started in 2011 after a share receiver was appointed to take control of Mr Quinn's businesses. Three years later, American investors backed Quinn's old management team and bought the manufacturing businesses. Mr Quinn and his son Sean Jnr were hired back as consultants on €500,000 and €100,000 salaries respectively.

The bitter row with his old management team rests on Sean Quinn's contention that he was to be brought back to run the company, and that the equity held in the names of some of the directors would be transferred to him, paving the way for him to resume control of his businesses. Relations soured when this did not happen.

The three American investors had been willing to the transfer of equity over 12 to 18 months on condition that Sean Quinn work with management and promote the company in the community. Mr Quinn rejected the proposal. He later claimed that he had been "sacked" and that he had been "stabbed in the back" by his own management team.

Five directors and managers at QIH, Kevin Lunney, his brother Tony, Liam McCaffrey, Dara O'Reilly and John McCartin, have been living with police protection after receiving formal notices from gardai that their lives could be in danger.

Weeks after the attack on Kevin Lunney, a second death threat was issued to the directors via a masked man.

Mr McCartin, one of the five QIH directors who is living under a death threat, said it was clear that "the campaign to discredit and displace the directors of QIH had not been deterred.

"The common thread in this campaign - that 'you did not learn your lesson' and that 'lives could be lost' - is extremely sinister and worrying," he said.

