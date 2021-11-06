| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Quinn family’s case raises questions over process to decide who has right to be forgotten

Requests under EU privacy law part of a growing trend, writes Shane Phelan 

Sean Quinn Jnr with his wife Karen Woods after a court hearing in 2012. Photo: Courtpix Expand

Close

Sean Quinn Jnr with his wife Karen Woods after a court hearing in 2012. Photo: Courtpix

Sean Quinn Jnr with his wife Karen Woods after a court hearing in 2012. Photo: Courtpix

Sean Quinn Jnr with his wife Karen Woods after a court hearing in 2012. Photo: Courtpix

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

In the legal battleground over privacy in the tech age, the “right to be forgotten” is increasingly coming to the fore. The numerous requests by members of the Quinn family for news articles about them to be “delisted” from Google search results, when certain search terms are used, is part of a growing trend.

Since the right was established in a landmark Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) case in 2014, Google has received 10,063 requests to delist a total of 40,930 web pages in Ireland. Just over 45pc were pages on news websites, while 8.4pc were pages on social media platforms.

To date Google has delisted 15,927 web pages and refused to delist 19,486.

Most Watched

Privacy