Quinn family’s case raises questions over process to decide who has right to be forgotten

In the legal battleground over privacy in the tech age, the “right to be forgotten” is increasingly coming to the fore. The numerous requests by members of the Quinn family for news articles about them to be “delisted” from Google search results, when certain search terms are used, is part of a growing trend.

Since the right was established in a landmark Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) case in 2014, Google has received 10,063 requests to delist a total of 40,930 web pages in Ireland. Just over 45pc were pages on news websites, while 8.4pc were pages on social media platforms.

To date Google has delisted 15,927 web pages and refused to delist 19,486.

Requests in relation to the remaining 5,517 are still being considered.

Aside from stories about the Quinns’ court battles and lifestyle, the Irish Independent is aware of a wide range of other articles delisted by Google following requests made under EU privacy law.

These include stories about a brawl involving private school students, exaggerated personal injury claims, a Government advisor’s “worthless” university degree, an employment appeals case against a TD, and a businessman’s naked rampage causing €66,000 worth of damage to a hotel.

Several articles identifying people caught up in the Graham Dwyer murder case have also been delisted.

The articles all still exist online. However, following requests from individuals involved, they are now harder to find via Google.

This is because they are no longer listed when certain search terms are entered.

There will always be debate over whether or not Google gets such decisions right.

The idea behind the right to be forgotten or the “right to erasure”, as it is also known, is that an individual’s life should not be impacted by “inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant, or excessive” web pages. But public interest factors, such as a person’s role in public life, must also be taken into account when considering whether or not to delist a web page.

That Quinn family members prevailed in their requests for the delisting of articles about their court battles and lifestyle will undoubtedly raise eyebrows and lead to questions about the processes Google used in the decision.

The Quinn family’s travails run parallel with the collapse of one of the country’s largest banks, something the taxpayer continues to pay the price for.

Aside from the Quinns, there is mounting evidence public figures are attempting to use the right to be forgotten as a means of reputation management.

Some 67 politicians or Government officials and 146 other public figures have sought the delisting of web pages since 2016, according to Google.

Eighty corporate entities have tried this, although they are all thought to have been rebuffed as the right relates to individuals only.

TJ McIntyre, associate professor at UCD’s Sutherland School of Law and chairperson of the civil liberties group Digital Rights Ireland, believes there should be external oversight to ensure Google and other search engines are striking the right balance.

“I am strongly in favour of the idea that somebody’s life should not be derailed by the first search results in their name, particularly in relation to something that happened a long time ago that is no longer relevant,” he said.

“At the same time, this is something that can be abused, and we need to have proper oversight of how it is operating. In fairness to Google, they have taken freedom of expression seriously in the past. But it would be desirable to see the Data Protection Commission audit how this is operated and whether it is operating to protect the public interest in having access to this information.”

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said it was essential big tech companies such as Google be transparent about their processes when making decisions which can affect public discourse, otherwise these mechanisms could be open to abuse.

“The right to be forgotten is an important element of an individual’s right to privacy. However, this right is not absolute,” said ICCL information rights policy officer Olga Cronin.

“There are several exemptions to the right, including that matters should stay on the public record if they are in the public interest. The threshold for deciding what is in the public interest is naturally much higher for public figures and higher again for our elected representatives.”

Google is standing over its processes for dealing with delisting requests. According to Google, it applies the standards set by the CJEU in its decisions. In relation to requests from politicians, it says material relevant to someone’s political career is very likely to be viewed as being in the public interest.

A transparency report published by Google outlines some of the Irish cases where it decided to delist web pages.

This included a request from the spouse of “a high-ranking government official” to delist a web page about the official’s financial difficulties.

Google said it did so as the spouse was “only incidentally mentioned on the page”.

In another case it delisted a news article about a former high-ranking employee in a large business who sued for unfair dismissal. Google said it did so as a long time had passed and the basis for termination did not suggest the individual had engaged in any wrongdoing since.

However, the report said Google refused to delist web pages about a multimillion-euro judgment obtained by a bank against an individual over a business financing loan. Google said it did not delist the web pages as the requester was still the principal of the business.