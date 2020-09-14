| 16.4°C Dublin

Quinn director 'surprised' to hear death-threat file has gone to DPP

Quinn Industrial Holdings (Liam McBurney/PA) Expand

Paul Williams Email

A director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has revealed his "surprise" to learn that a garda investigation file regarding threats to his life was submitted to the DPP without his knowledge.

John McCartin said he first became aware of the investigation into the alleged death threats against him two weeks ago, when gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon informed him that the DPP had decided there was insufficient evidence to charge a number of named individuals.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation of the claims by the QIH director is currently the focus of a public interest enquiry which the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) launched in January into alleged leaks to the media of the businessman’s garda interviews.