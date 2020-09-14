Quinn director 'surprised' to hear death-threat file has gone to DPP

A director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has revealed his "surprise" to learn that a garda investigation file regarding threats to his life was submitted to the DPP without his knowledge.

John McCartin said he first became aware of the investigation into the alleged death threats against him two weeks ago, when gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon informed him that the DPP had decided there was insufficient evidence to charge a number of named individuals.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation of the claims by the QIH director is currently the focus of a public interest enquiry which the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) launched in January into alleged leaks to the media of the businessman’s garda interviews.

The matter was initially forwarded to the watchdog body by garda management in Carrick-on-Shannon after Mr McCartin complained that details of his interviews had appeared in a newspaper, and also allegedly were known to a suspect believed to have ordered the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney. However, GSOC then upgraded their enquiry after concluding that it warranted an investigation in the public interest under Section 102 (4) of the Garda Siochana Act. This allows it to instigate an investigation into alleged Garda misconduct without receiving a complaint. When contacted by the Irish Independent last night Mr McCartin said: “I was surprised when I was informed that a file had been sent to the DPP regarding people making threats against me and that a decision had been made that there would be no prosecution. “As far as I was concerned I had never made a formal complaint in Carrick-on-Shannon and thought that all matters pertaining to the attack on Kevin and the threats against us was being handled in Cavan where the investigation is based. “I did make a complaint however about the fact that extracts of my interviews with gardai, which detailed my personal safety concerns and previous incidents, had been leaked to third parties and appeared in the media.”