Quinn company executives punched and scalded in blatant attack

Kevin Lunney, chief operations director at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), and Dara O'Reilly, chief financial officer, were attacked last Friday lunchtime when they went to a local service station and restaurant in Ballyconnell to eat.

According to an informed source, the suspect entered restaurant before they arrived. When the executives came in, the suspect filled a container with water from the hot water dispenser and threw it in Mr O'Reilly's face, and turned on Mr Lunney whom he punched several times.

"Staff and locals intervened and tried to pull him off, he then vacated, and we presume went across the Border to safety," said the source.

It is understood that Mr Lunney was treated in hospital for his injuries while Mr O'Reilly escaped without being seriously hurt. The suspect, who was recognised by a number of those present, lives on the Northern Ireland side of the Border.

Last Friday's attack is the latest in a series of assaults and arson attacks on QIH property and staff that resumed late last year. It occurred just months after the company's board wrote to the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, and Charlie Flanagan, the Minister for Justice, asking them to step up investigations into the attacks.

Adrian Barden, chairman of QIH, warned the Minister that the board had "deep concerns that the activity will result in serious injury, whether intentional or not, and it now seems inevitable that the perpetrators become more and more emboldened in being able to conduct their nefarious activities with apparent impunity".

The letter noted that despite the possibility of paramilitary involvement in the attacks, the company was unaware of any suspects having been arrested or detained.

QIH was originally part of Sean Quinn's empire until the tycoon was ousted in 2011 over his €2bn debts to the former Anglo Irish Bank. A local consortium secured international investors to buy QIH. Sean Quinn returned to the business as a "consultant" but later left.

QIH employs 800 people and profits rose by almost 60pc this year. An online campaign against the company claims it is destroying the business. Mr Quinn has publicly and repeatedly condemned the attacks on QIH.

John McCartin, a Fine Gael councillor and a director, said the attack was a "disgusting and cowardly act, and that whatever the perpetrator intended to achieve, he can be sure it will only serve to strengthen our resolve to continue to serve the business and the community".

Liam McCaffrey, Chief Executive of QIH, issued a statement expressing gratitude to the locals and QIH staff who intervened. "Cowardly unprovoked attacks of this nature cannot be allowed to go unpunished and we trust the authorities will deal with this accordingly," it said.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating an assault at Ballyconnell.

