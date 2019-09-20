Quinn CEO slams 'depraved individuals' as Kevin Lunney undergoes surgery following brutal attack

Gardai and PSNI are investigating after Mr Lunney was abducted near his home in Derrylin in Fermanagh on Tuesday evening.

The company director was taken to another location and attacked before being dumped on the side of a road in Cavan with what are being described as "life-changing" injuries a number of hours later.

Asked by local radio station Northern Sound if he has a message for those who carried out the attack on Mr Lunney, he said: "Anything I say is not going to have an impact on the type of depraved individuals involved here.

"My message is clear to any decent human being listening on the radio today. If you have any inkling about who has carried this out, you need to get the information to the authorities," he said.

Mr Lunney has undergone surgery on his leg following the incident.

Mr McCaffrey said Mr Lunney was moved from Cavan General Hospital to Drogheda General Hospital on Wednesday night for the operation.

He added: "He underwent a procedure to reset his leg. He had a steel pin in because it was broken in two places. He was happy to get that out of the way because it lessened his pain."

