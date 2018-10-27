Quiet town left in shock after 15 days that saw two men killed

Two violent deaths in the space of just 15 days have left a quiet Irish farming town in shock.

The Co Cork town of Macroom is best known for its traditional local agri-food industry, a proud association with Irish historical groups, and as the political power base of Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

By Irish standards, Macroom was regarded as one of the safest towns in any Garda division - until now.

Following the violent but unrelated deaths of Timothy 'Timmy' Foley (44) on October 8 and Derry Coakley (58) on October 23, the town has been left under a dark cloud of fear.

"It has been years since there was a violent death around here and then suddenly we have two in the space of just two weeks - no one knows what to think," one pensioner attending Macroom parish church admitted.

Perhaps the greatest shock was over the October 23 death of a man known to virtually everyone around mid-Cork.

Derry Coakley (58) died after being shot at Raleigh North, some 4km outside Macroom, as he worked with his tractor at a plot of land at around 11pm last Tuesday.

The father of one was apparently getting up on to his tractor when he was shot - with the blast from the shotgun inflicting serious hand, arm and abdominal injuries.

Despite being badly wounded, Mr Coakley was able to use his mobile phone to ring a friend.

The contractor then apparently tried to drive his tractor away to safety - making it about 300 metres before crashing into a stone wall.

Gardaí believe Mr Coakley was overcome by acute blood loss, losing control of the tractor as a result.

His friend arrived at the scene within minutes and raised the alarm.

Despite the prompt arrival of the emergency services, Mr Coakley was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A full post-mortem examination was conducted last Thursday at CUH by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will now be determined by the findings of the post-mortem examination - and the results of extensive forensic tests at two scenes at Raleigh North by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A 63-year-old man, arrested by gardaí a few hours after Mr Coakley's death, was last night still being questioned by detectives at Bandon garda station. The man - who is from the Macroom area - was detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to seven days.

One theory being investigated is the contractor was an innocent party inadvertently caught up in a local row.

Another theory being examined is that the shotgun may have been discharged to intimidate rather than cause injury but the shooter catastrophically misjudged the blast.

Mr Coakley was born and raised in Macroom and worked as a contractor for Cork County Council, a role also filled by his father, Seanie.

His family are very well known through running a popular taxi service in Macroom.

Mr Coakley had lived at Castle Street in Macroom with his elderly mother Joan. His sister Siobhan also lives locally.

He had been due to return home a short time after he was apparently confronted at Raleigh North on Tuesday night.

Peggy O'Callaghan knew Mr Coakley for decades and described him as "a Trojan worker and the most honest man you'd ever meet".

"Derry was a gentleman, pure and simple."

Councillor Ted Lucey said Mr Coakley was known as a hard-working individual.

"Derry used to do some work for the council here, and his father before him, with diggers and tractors. He was a workaholic and would do anything to help anyone," he said.

"You couldn't meet a better man to do a job. The town of Macroom would have fallen down several times but for him."

Mr Coakley was teetotal and did not smoke.

Former Cork County Council member Martin Coughlan worked alongside the deceased for over 30 years, often in support of Macroom Tidy Towns campaigns.

"Derry was the man to go to in Macroom if you needed anything done. Everyone knew Derry," he said.

The shock was compounded by the fact Macroom had only been coming to terms with the violent death of Timmy Foley in a local housing estate just 15 days earlier

Mr Foley, who was originally from Clonakilty, died after suffering 28 stab wounds in an incident at Dan Corkery Place in the early hours of October 8.

He was found unresponsive in a pool of blood on the pavement outside a house.

His wife, Rita O'Driscoll (46), of Bridge Street, Bandon, Co Cork, has since been charged with Mr Foley's murder.

She has indicated she will plead not guilty to the murder charge.

After being charged by gardaí, Ms O'Driscoll replied: "I did not kill my husband - I stabbed him twice, not 28 times."

