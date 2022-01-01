| 10°C Dublin

Quick-thinking gardaí rescue man from River Barrow

Two quick-thinking gardai have saved a drowning man from the River Barrow in Athy.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by after the man was spotted in the water at Crom Abu Bridge in the Co Kildare town on New Years Day at around 5.20pm.

Gardaí Patrick Mulcahy and Garda David Bergin from Athy Garda Station were dispatched to the scene and a search was commenced of the river, which was in high flood at the time.

At approximately 5:30pm a man in his 40s was discovered on the library side of the river, clinging to a sunken vessel.

Garda Mulcahy entered the water and with the assistance of Garda Bergin brought the man to the safety of the riverbank.

First aid was administered by the gardaí until the arrival of the Kildare County Fire service who treated the man before he was brought by HSE Ambulance to the Midlands Hospital in Portlaoise.

He is understood to be in a comfortable condition.

Both gardaí received first aid from the Kildare Fire Service and returned to duty.

