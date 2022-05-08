Queuing times at Dublin Airport have ‘stabilised’ as 98pc of passengers get through security in less than 45 minutes

Queuing times to get through Dublin Airport have “stabilised” with around 98pc of passengers getting through security in less than 45 minutes, according to the daa.

In the last fortnight, 98pc of passengers were making it through security in under 45 minutes while 90pc of travellers were through in less than 30 minutes, according to daa.

However, the company admitted there was still a “potential” for queuing times “longer than this, particularly at busy times.”

The airport is continuing to advise passengers to arrive up to two-and-a-half hours before a short-haul flight and three-and-a-half hours before a long-haul flight.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager at daa, said: “It’s been another busy weekend at Dublin Airport, with more than 40,000 passengers flying out on both Saturday and Sunday, but queue times have been steady once again.

“The time it’s taking to get through security at Dublin Airport stabilised considerably during April and the early part of May and we are looking forward to delivering further improvements over the coming weeks.

“This is a result of our intensive recruitment activity and the continued positive impact being made by our staff task force, which continues to operate in both of our terminals.”

Passengers at the airport had been experiencing lengthy security queues since March.

The airport experienced a sudden uptick in people travelling, following the tapering back of Covid-19 restrictions.

Passenger numbers have reached 90pc recently, numbers “we would have seen before Covid-19,” Mr McQueen said.

The EU also required extra background checks to be carried out - a change introduced at the start of this year.

Mr McQueen said the recruitment process had been “expedited in response to the much quicker than expected recovery in passenger numbers in recent weeks.” The recruitment programme was continuing to “progress well,” he added.

The airport is looking to hire 300 additional security staff. This process began in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The jobs drive had picked up over the past two months, Mr McQueen said.

“We’ve seen huge interest in our advertised security roles over the past month and with a robust interviewing process, we have identified more than 300 candidates to take forward,” he added.

“While some of these will inevitably drop out due to being offered roles elsewhere or other circumstances, we currently have more than 170 candidates who have either commenced working in the airport or who have a confirmed start date.

“Our recruitment process continues at pace and we remain on track to have the full required complement of around 900 security staff in place in June.

“The addition of these new staff is making a valuable difference to the operation of Dublin Airport, as we prepare to deal with the busy peak summer months – which promise to be our busiest by some distance in three years.”