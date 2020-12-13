| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Questions raised over Coast Guard first aid training

 

'Dr Jason van der Velde, an emergency care expert and PHECC member, said at present the Coast Guard qualifications are on a par with a workplace first aider and improvements would be of benefit.' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'Dr Jason van der Velde, an emergency care expert and PHECC member, said at present the Coast Guard qualifications are on a par with a workplace first aider and improvements would be of benefit.' (stock photo)

'Dr Jason van der Velde, an emergency care expert and PHECC member, said at present the Coast Guard qualifications are on a par with a workplace first aider and improvements would be of benefit.' (stock photo)

'Dr Jason van der Velde, an emergency care expert and PHECC member, said at present the Coast Guard qualifications are on a par with a workplace first aider and improvements would be of benefit.' (stock photo)

Wayne O'Connor

Coast Guard rescuers have questioned the level of first-aid qualifications among members who carry out rescues and support injured people after an accident.

Correspondence obtained by the Sunday Independent shows volunteers are trained to First Aid Response (FAR) level, the second lowest standard on the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council's (PHECC) clinical practice guidelines.

An expert says this equates to a basic workplace standard.

Privacy