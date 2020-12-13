Questions raised over Coast Guard first aid training

Coast Guard rescuers have questioned the level of first-aid qualifications among members who carry out rescues and support injured people after an accident.

Correspondence obtained by the Sunday Independent shows volunteers are trained to First Aid Response (FAR) level, the second lowest standard on the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council's (PHECC) clinical practice guidelines.

An expert says this equates to a basic workplace standard.

Sources within the coast guard are concerned this will ultimately lead to injury.

"Basically we are no more qualified to deliver first aid than someone working in an office. A person might have broken bones, or severe damage to their back and limbs. For such injuries you need to splint the casualty. You will have to use a spinal column and place them on a spinal board. We are not trained for any of that. All we can do is put them in a stretcher and carry them to safety or wait for someone else to come."

Other sources said there is frustration among crews who see volunteers in other community rescue organisations with higher levels of training.

The FAR training equips volunteers to assess patients, carry out community level response to a cardiac emergency - including use of an external defibrillator, and trains them to deal with common medical emergencies and injuries. They also undertake additional manual handling training to learn about loading and carrying a stretcher.

They do not receive training on the use of oxygen. Sources said volunteers would ideally advance a rung higher on the PHECC's scale of qualifications to Emergency First Response (EFR) level. This enables responders to practise "active spinal motion restriction", trains them in the use of oxygen and equips them to deliver more acute care.

Dr Jason van der Velde, an emergency care expert and PHECC member, said at present the Coast Guard qualifications are on a par with a workplace first aider and improvements would be of benefit. "If you have 900 people to put through that standard and to the next level, that is quite something. This is an organisation that is maturing and whether it is maturing at a fast enough rate is open for debate. It is moving things forward, has come on board with PHECC and is progressing," he said.

The Department of Transport, which is responsible for the Coast Guard, said a combined search and rescue (SAR) response with volunteers, helicopter cover and the National Ambulance Service "ensures casualties receive the best possible care" at the right time and place.

"Through the various structures now in place in relation to the National SAR Plan, no concerns have been raised with regard to this issue or more generally in relation to the level of care and responsiveness of Ireland's overall SAR system," it added.