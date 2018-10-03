Gardaí were last night continuing to question a dozen people arrested as part of an investigation into what is feared to be the largest paedophile ring the country has ever seen.

Questioning of 12 as part of probe into what may be country's largest ever paedophile ring extended

The 12, who include men and women aged from their 20s to their 70s, were all arrested over several hours on Monday at various locations in Munster.

They were brought to different Garda stations in the southern and western regions.

Most of them were previously quizzed earlier this year as part of the same probe, which is examining fears up to 16 children in four families were abused.

Eleven people were arrested back in March but all were released without charge.

Yesterday morning senior gardaí extended the periods of detention for all 12 people currently in custody.

Detectives have been quizzing them in relation to child sexual abuse and child exploitation offences.

The suspects in the probe are all closely linked to each other but are spread across three counties.

A team of gardaí, including specialist interviewers, are conducting what has been described as a "massive" investigation which is being led by a superintendent.

The case has attracted much attention, with Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin telling the Dáil earlier this year that what was alleged was "shocking and may represent a first in this country".

A separate review, focusing on the handling of the case by Garda and Tusla authorities, has yet to get underway.

This review was announced in March by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

It came after the Dáil heard claims a whistleblower in the welfare sector had voiced concerns over the urgency of the response of State agencies when allegations first came to light.

It is understood that terms of reference have been agreed between the Department of Justice and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

However, these have been referred to the Attorney General, who has yet to sign off on them. All involved are anxious to ensure the review does not interfere with the ongoing Garda probe.

The review is to be chaired by Special Rapporteur on Child Protection Dr Geoffrey Shannon.

Issues in relation to co-operation and the exchange of information between various agencies are set to come under microscope.

Dr Shannon previously uncovered major inadequacies in the way that information was shared between gardaí and Tusla during an examination of the exercise of Garda powers to remove children from the home under Section 12 of the Childcare Act.

A source familiar with the investigation said it will be the biggest abuse case in the history of the State, and explosive for the State agencies.

Ms Zappone has described the case as "complex and serious".

In response to a parliamentary question, she said it involved the "alleged child abuse and neglect" of 16 children in four families.

The minister said that while there was no evidence of any serious mishandling of the case by Tusla or An Garda Síochána, she considered it good practice to arrange for a short, focused, independent, serious-incident review of the actions taken in the case.

She said the primary purpose of this would be that any learning from the review could inform future work.

