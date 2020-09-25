Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland was her ‘very best ever state visit’

Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland in 2011 was her “very best ever state visit” former President Mary McAleese has revealed.

Speaking on the Late Late Show this evening, Ms McAleese recalled back to the British monarch’s monumental visit to Ireland nine years ago.

“She didn't come as a grand visitor from next door she did come as a very humble reconciler,” she remembered.

“She did love that visit. I know that because when she left, we got, the minute her plane touched down when she took off from Cork Airport after four amazing days, the minute her plane touched down her deputy private secretary rang us immediately to say that she had said on the plane that it was her very best ever state visit.

“She was delighted, she was so happy,” she added.

Ms McAleese said that the Queen would have been “nervous” about visiting the country given its past with the United Kingdom.

“And she would be entitled to be nervous about it, with all our attitudes and their attitudes.

“Right up until the last moment, she played the devil, she played a bit of devilment which shows you she has a great sense of humour,” she said.

The lawyer and human rights campaigner also remembered that the Queen had told her previously, many years before the visit took place, that she deeply regretted not visiting the State.

“Her greatest regret was that she had never been to the Republic of Ireland.

“I think she said that she had 25 horses trained here but it was the fact that she had never been able to come here.

“This rankled with her,” added Ms McAleese.

