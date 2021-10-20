The British Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland scheduled for Thursday after she "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”.

The monarch was due to attend an NI centenary event scheduled in Armagh.

The Queen's decision is understood not to be related to coronavirus.

The 95-year-old monarch is said to be in good spirits but disappointed not to be able to carry out the two-day trip, which was due to begin on Wednesday.

The Queen has had a busy few days and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future."

It is understood the monarch is now resting at Windsor Castle.

Following her announcement, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: “We thank Her Majesty for her good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and trust that she will keep well and benefit from a period of rest.

"It is always a joy to have Her Majesty in Royal Hillsborough and we look forward to a further visit in the near future.”

The visit would have been the Queen’s 26th to Northern Ireland.