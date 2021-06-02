Quarter of drivers admit they may have been over the limit when driving the morning after 

Nearly one in ten motorists admit to drink driving in the past year, according to new research.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) research also found that a quarter of drivers surveyed agreed that there were times when they may have been over the drink driving limit when driving the morning after a night out.

The results of the Driver Attitudes and Behaviour survey carried out in December 2020 were published today ahead of the June bank holiday weekend, as the RSA, gardaí and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety appealed to all road road users not to drink and drive.

The research found that overall 9pc of motorists admitted to consuming alcohol before driving in the past 12 months, with the figure higher among men (12pc) than women (5pc).

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman, said gardaí will be visible across the country over this June bank holiday weekend.

“Alcohol and drugs impair peoples’ judgement. Intoxicated driving is a major factor in serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. I appeal to people to drive safely and not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you are stopped and fail a roadside test, think of the implications, you could receive a disqualification from driving. How will this impact on you socially, domestically or professionally?” she said.

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said while its research shows most drivers believe drinking and driving is not normal social behaviour, he was concerned at the numbers who are getting behind the wheel the morning after with drink on board.

"Drink driving is drink driving no matter what time of the day or week it happens. The morning after is a real danger zone for drink driving.

"A previous analysis of Garda Síochána investigation files for fatal collisions by the RSA shows that 11pc of fatal collisions, in which a driver had consumed alcohol, occurred between 7am and 11am.

"There is no hard and fast rule about when it is safe to drive the morning after if you have been drinking the previous night. But motorists should allow at least one hour per standard drink for the alcohol to clear their system. A standard drink is a half-pint, a small glass of wine or a standard measure of spirits.

"Also, if drinking at home, you may be unknowingly consuming larger measures and therefore increasing the risk that you are unsafe to drive the following morning. The key is never to take chances, don’t risk it, you could end up losing your licence or worse.”

Meanwhile, Professor Denis Cusack, head of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety said: "While drug driving has increased substantially in recent years, alcohol remains the most prevalent intoxicant detected in drivers."

He said that in 2020, 94pc of drivers, who following arrest provided an evidential breath sample for alcohol analysis, had alcohol detected in their breath. Combining breath, blood and urine alcohol positive samples, it is notable that 88pc of those samples have alcohol concentrations greater than the legal limit of 50mg/100ml blood equivalent, 67pc of drivers have alcohol concentration over 100mg/100ml blood equivalent and 42pc of drivers have levels greater than 150mg/100ml blood equivalent.

"The higher the concentration of alcohol the more significant driver impairment and the greater the crash risk is. This emphasises the long-standing road safety message, never drink and drive,” Prof Cusack said.

"All age groups are well represented in drink driving detections. The median age of drivers asked to provide a breath sample for alcohol testing in an Irish garda station is 38. The majority of arrests for drink driving in males is evenly spread across the late teen to mid-40 age categories, while female arrests peak in the 35 to 44 age group.”