Quarantined Taoiseach ‘will do all he can’ to attend vital EU-US summit in Brussels this week

Today will be Mr Martin’s fifth day in Covid-19 isolation in the US. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will do everything he can to attend a vital EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on Thursday despite still being in Covid-19 isolation in the US.

Mr Martin passes his fifth day in isolation at the Irish ambassador’s residence in Washington today, having first tested positive for the virus last Thursday.

He is expected to participate in the weekly Cabinet meeting tomorrow via video-link, but a decision on whether he can travel on to Brussels depends on whether he is symptom-free and testing negative for Covid.

“The Taoiseach will do everything he can to attend this week’s summit because of its importance,” one source told the Irish Independent.

Since testing positive for Covid, Mr Martin has not been ill and has remained active and in regular contact with officials.

The EU leaders’ summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels is the regular quarterly meeting but it will be attended by US President Joe Biden who is also going to a meeting of leaders involved in Nato in the Belgian capital.

The Ukrainian crisis and the fallout from it will dominate these talks.

If Mr Martin cannot travel, he cannot nominate a stand-in, but instead must ask “a like-minded member state leader” to represent Irish interests.

An early suggestion that this might be summit chairman, Charles Michel, has been dismissed, but a decision on which country will be approached has been put off until later in the week.

Meanwhile, the Government is expected to begin the process of moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish host families next month, but vacant properties will be used in the first instance.

Over the weekend the Government began moving Ukrainian refugees into properties pledged by members of the public through the Red Cross website.

The minister in charge of the scheme, Roderic O’Gorman, said 9,000 Ukrainians had arrived here by last Friday and the Government is accommodating roughly half of them “primarily in hotels”.

It is not yet known how many people are expected, but preparations are being made for “tens of thousands”.