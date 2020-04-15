Quad bikers in Dublin Mountains branded ‘reckless’ for breaking 2km travel restrictions and damaging landscape

Quad bikers in the Dublin/Wicklow Mountains have been branded as “reckless” amid reports of bikes damaging the landscape in recent days.

The Department of Culture has stated that quad biking remains an “illegal activity” which is also “extremely damaging to the fragile landscapes” of the mountains.

Groups of people have been observed biking in the area in recent days, with some reportedly having broken the 2km radius travel limit, with speed of the bikes “causing concern” for local residents.

Fears have also been raised that the bikes may damage the environment and wildlife of the mountains.

“The use of these vehicles within the Wicklow Mountains National Park and Special Area of Conservation is an illegal activity and extremely damaging to the fragile landscapes of the Dublin/Wicklow Mountains,” the department of heritage, culture and the Gaeltacht said in a statement.

It added that quad bikes cause “scarring” of the landscape.

“These illegal activities cause the loss of vegetation and erosion which leads to gullying, scarring of the landscape and eventual landslides. The unregulated use of these vehicles is also a concern for wildlife and livestock.”

The department also encouraged people to report incidents to relevant authorities.

“This activity is a scourge to upland habitats. Reports will be followed up on and perpetrators prosecuted where possible.

“Given the current national crisis, we would hope that the precious resources of the State are not required to deal with such avoidable behaviour,” the statement added.

