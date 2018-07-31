Q&A: Guide to why National Broadband Plan finds itself in trouble

With all that's happened in recent days, is the National Broadband Plan dead in the water?

Not yet. But it's in significant trouble. The Government is now negotiating with a telecoms company (Enet) whose construction partner (SSE) has quit for reasons it won't disclose. And the Government doesn't yet know who will back up Enet's construction plan.

So is it doomed?

It seems politically unimaginable that the National Broadband Plan would be scrapped outright. With 540,000 rural homes in the mix, the stakes are simply too high. A return to the drawing board for the Government could set rural broadband access back several years, which would be a disaster for up to 1.5m people, many of whom already say they are thinking of leaving their rural areas because of a lack of connectivity. So despite all the difficulties, it still seems more likely that some form of subsidised rural broadband scheme will be pursued.

So could it be delayed again?

That's quite possible. Even though the Government needs this plan to become a reality soon, it can't simply give a blank cheque to an incomplete bid. So Enet may now require more time to replace what was a critical partner in SSE. That would mean no deal in 2018 and no connected homes before the end of next year or 2020.

Why did SSE pull out?

Neither SSE nor the Enet will publicly say. Privately, those close to the company say that SSE got cold feet.

This may be because the firm re-evaluated the potential downsides against modest returns.

It might also be down to tension between SSE and Enet.

But it would not be the first corporation to walk away. In the last 12 months, every large organisation involved in the National Broadband Plan has retreated from the process.

First it was Siro, a joint venture between Vodafone and the ESB. Then it was Eir. Now it's SSE, which is a far larger company than Enet or Eir.

Will the whole thing cost us more now?

Probably, yes. Current industry estimates put the cost to the taxpayer at about €1bn.

But the Government's negotiation power has diminished to the point of minimalism. If it wants to proceed with this process, it may now have to agree to whatever revised costing is placed before it by Enet. Enet's own costs may go up, given its frantic search for an SSE replacement at a late stage. Those costs will ultimately be passed on to the taxpayer.

Who might replace SSE in the next few months?

Enet won't say who it has in mind.

It would need to be a large company with proper experience of building networks. There are a handful of UK and French utility firms that could do it. Eir is also probably capable of doing it as a sub-contracted party.

Should the Government consider renationalising the whole thing?

This is what some groups are suggesting. ISME, for example, says that the wholesale network should now be compulsorily purchased by the State for between €1.5bn and €2bn.

The network could then be leased back to private operators.

However, this could be legally difficult, stretching out for years. It may also halt any improvements to the wholesale network, meaning no broadband upgrades for the majority of Irish homes over the next few years.

There is also the question of rival networks such as Virgin (formerly UPC), which has almost a million homes in its catchment area. In all, renationalising a telecoms network could prove much trickier than a more straightforward water or electricity network.

So what happens now?

The Government waits for Enet to submit its final plan, including costs and structural partners.

And it then either accepts the deal or it continues negotiating.

