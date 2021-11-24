Q&A: With rapid antigen tests set to become a common weapon in Covid fight, here is how and when to use them

Rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 look set to become a home cupboard staple once they are discounted in price .

They are likely to become mainstream in a way that was not thought possible given the level of suspicion about their reliability and their potential role in giving people false reassurance.

So what do we need to know to get the most out of DIY home testing?

Q What are the advantages of rapid antigen tests?

A If you have no symptoms, you can use the test as a screening tool and do it at home.

There is a result in around 15 minutes. The antigen test is not as sensitive as a PCR test, which must be done by a professional and processed in a laboratory.

The antigen test may not detect everyone with Covid-19, but it has a good chance of identifying most people who are infectious.

Q What happens if the test is negative?

A It should not be seen as a green light to abandon public health measures such as wearing a face mask or social distancing.

But if you do not have symptoms you can go ahead and attend a concert, match or go the pub. If combined with the Covid pass, it provides two layers of protection when meeting up with others.

Q What happens if the antigen test turns positive?

A It means you are alert to the chance that you can pass on the virus. You should self-isolate and seek a PCR test at a HSE centre.

Q What if I think I have possible symptoms of Covid-19?

A You should not rely on an antigen test if you have symptoms. In that case you need to book a PCR test or call your GP to secure one for you.

Prof Emer Shelly, Dean of Public Health at the Royal College of Physicians. said yesterday keeping the message simple and erring on the side of caution around staying at home if an adult has cold or flu-like symptoms probably works best.

She said in that case people should isolate and seek a PCR test.

“Apart from Covid-19, people should be mindful of not spreading other viruses and there is also the risk of flu now,” she said.

Q What kind of occasions are people likely to use them for?

A Prof Shelley said adults should assess their risk. The official guidance now is that people take two tests a week – with three days in between – if someone is regularly taking part in higher risk activities involving the pub, cinema, theatre, restaurants, concerts, contact sports, visiting other people’s home, or car sharing.

Q What if I am going to an event like a wedding?

A If you have no symptoms, it is possible to take an antigen test in advance. If it is positive then stay away, self-isolate and seek a PCR test. If it is negative then its fine to attend the wedding but public health measures still need to be followed.

The reason for the unease among many senior public health doctors is that people may take a negative result as a licence to abandon precautions.

Q Is there any advance on their use in schoolchildren?

A Primary schools will start the “test and stay” system for some asymptomatic close contacts of a confirmed case from next Monday. Separate to that, many parents are using antigen tests as a monitoring tool.

But chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has been critical of instances where a child with symptoms who tests negative on an antigen test is still sent to school.

The HSE advice remains that a runny nose or sneezing is not enough to keep a child home from school but parents should check on whether they are feeling unwell.

If a child’s condition worsens then they should stay home and a PCR test should be considered.

Q The HSE has been using these tests for fully vaccinated close contacts who have no symptoms for a few weeks – what do we know?

A As of Friday, November 19, 61,360 fully vaccinated asymptomatic close contacts were registered for the delivery of antigen test kits from the HSE.

Of these, 6,989 reported a positive antigen result after taking three antigen tests. Of these, 3,938 people had a positive PCR result.

Some 11,883 people reported a negative antigen test result.

It is known from public feedback and experience in other countries that most people do not report a negative antigen test result.

Close contacts register for their antigen tests using a pin number provided to them in the text message sent to them by the HSE.

If An Post are unable to deliver the test kits, they are returned to the local An Post depot and subsequently to the distribution company.

To date, 146 test kits have been returned undelivered.

The use of antigen tests in these situations means that there is less pressure on the overburdened PCR testing system, which is now taking over 20,000 swabs a day.

The antigen tests act as something of a screening tool, increasing the chances of picking up someone who shows up positive and who can then go for a diagnostic PCR test when a slot becomes available.

Q Where else are antigen tests needed?

A If you are a household close contact and you are fully vaccinated and you do not have symptoms, you need to restrict your movements and take three antigen tests – one on the first day and the other two, two days apart.