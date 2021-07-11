The Cabinet will meet soon to decide on a date when pubs can once more serve customers indoors. Stock image

As we approach the mid-way point of the summer, a decision will be made imminently on indoor dining and hospitality. This will include so-called ‘wet pubs’ which have been closed since the start of the pandemic.

What’s the latest on indoor hospitality?

The Cabinet will meet shortly to decide on a specific reopening date and the finer details surrounding the resumption of indoor hospitality such as how much space must be maintained between tables indoors and a possible time limit for customers.

What is the most likely reopening date?

A date of July 26 was mooted by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar when he was asked when diners would be permitted to eat inside again while also having to adhere to the guidelines from Nphet. An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that an official plan will be in place by July 19.

Who will be allowed to access indoor dining and hospitality once it reopens?

It is expected indoor hospitality will be limited initially to customers who are fully vaccinated and the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) will play a key role in facilitating this in a safe manner. Discussions have been ongoing between publicans, restaurants and officials about ways of proving vaccination status or if someone has had Covid-19 in the past six months. Physical documentation may be the key to getting hospitality reopened again.

It’s also expected that children under 18, who are accompanied by fully vaccinated parents, will be able to dine indoors together as they will be deemed to be inside a ‘family bubble’.

How do I get my DCC?

People who are fully vaccinated will from this week be issued with letters or emails from the HSE which will have a link to their DCC. The first batch of these is expected to be sent out starting tomorrow, Monday, July 12, and primary legislation will have to be passed to facilitate this.

The emails and letters going out to that 55pc of the population who have been fully vaccinated are expected to contain a unique QR code which users can then scan to access their DCC. This is ahead of the return of non-essential travel from Ireland on July 19.

