Q&A: Is that summer getaway still worth the trip - or just too much of a risk?

Flight control: Airport testing is already in place in the likes of Frankfurt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast a gloom over summer sun holidays abroad.

Many holidaymakers are wondering if they are worth the hassle and if their trip will be the relaxing break they had looked forward to.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said people who have booked a getaway abroad should more or less abandon their trip because of the risk of picking up Covid-19 and bringing it back here.

Q Is it an over-reaction and why such sudden anxiety?

A The advice for months now is that non-essential travel abroad should be avoided.

There has been no ban but the vast majority of people have not been taking foreign trips. It has meant the risk of importing Covid-19 from another country has been minimal.

Q Was foreign travel one of the main routes for Covid-19 getting into the country in the first place?

A Back in February the first cases of the virus were diagnosed in people who had been on skiing holidays in Italy and Austria where they were infected and ended up passing it on to others.

It was early days so people were unwittingly spreading it and it got into the community,

Q What has happened in recent weeks?

A Inevitably, the summer has led to more air travel and this is reflected in a rise in people arriving who test positive.

The numbers are still low enough but they are rising and it is a trend that needs to be monitored.

Since the pandemic began and up to last Saturday night, 592 people who contracted the virus abroad tested positive for it here.

Q Where have they travelled from?

A The UK, Sweden, Portugal, Pakistan and Iraq have been mentioned.

It is unclear how many were people from Ireland returning home or tourists from abroad. It has led to a number of clusters where they have infected others.

Q But is everyone not supposed to self-quarantine for two weeks on arrival?

A It is not mandatory. They fill out a form with their phone numbers but nobody visits their location to check if they are self-isolating.

The person who brings the virus might recover from it but they could pass it on to somebody vulnerable.

Q As we move about more in pubs, restaurants and in sport, I presume the risk of spread is increased?

A If you combine the rise in foreign travel with the reopening of so many businesses and the increased movement of people, it means there is more scope for the virus to spread.

Q What about air corridors or a "green list" of countries we were promised?

A This list is due next week. It would match Ireland with countries which have low levels of the virus.

It would mean tourists from both countries could travel back and forth without restrictions.

Q What countries are likely to be included?

A France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK would not make it.

Countries like Greece and Finland could qualify. The problem is that an outbreak in any of these countries could change their status.

It will be updated every two weeks.

Q Would that mean we could travel to countries on the green list with less concern?

A They would have passed a certain check list but no country is entirely free of the virus. And there are also risks such as travelling through airports.

