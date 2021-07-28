Q&A: Immunisation authorities here have advised vaccinating children aged 12 and older – here’s why

In explaining its recommendation, the Niac said that as more adults are vaccinated, selective pressure will drive the disease into the unvaccinated, including younger populations.

Why has the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) decided to recommend vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds?

This may result in increased hospitalisations, especially in the context of the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Niac also said that consideration regarding recommending Covid-19 vaccination to this age cohort must extend to include their physical, psychological, and social wellbeing.

In this context, universal vaccination of those aged 12-15 years offers direct and indirect benefits, such as reducing the risk of severe disease, maintaining access to educational opportunities and facilitating psychosocial development.

The Niac says the primary benefits of vaccinating healthy 12- to 15-year-olds will be normalisation of life, less disruption to educational and social activities, and reduced virus transmission to vulnerable household contacts.

Reduction of transmission may also impact on the emergence of new variants of concern, which could lead to an increase in severe disease in adolescents, in which case the direct benefits of vaccination would increase.

What data/evidence did the Niac look at?

As well as examining international recommendations relating to the vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds, the Niac examined data in relation to the side effects of the vaccine. It found that “vaccination in those aged 12 to 15 is associated with short-lived, self-limited side effects”.

Rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA vaccines have been reported. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.

The Niac said that myocarditis and pericarditis can occur in all age groups unrelated to vaccines or to Covid-19, but a higher than expected rate has been reported in the US, predominantly in males aged 30 and under following the second dose of mRNA vaccine. The Niac said data is limited on those 12 to 15 years of age, however the highest reporting rate in the US has been in males aged 12 to 17 years.

Most cases are self-limited and resolve with symptomatic treatment. Paul Moynagh, Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, said he would be a “little concerned” around the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis and that caution is warranted until there is more data.

“Such caution is reflected in some countries, such as the UK recommending restricted administration of vaccines in the 12- to 15-year groups to those children who would be especially susceptible to severe Covid,” he said.

What are the risks associated with getting Covid for 12- to 15-year-olds?

SARS-CoV-2 infections in those aged 12 to 15 years are usually asymptomatic or mild.

Hospitalisation rates, and rates of ICU admission are very low, while Covid-19-related death is rare. The risk of hospitalisation is higher in those with underlying chronic medical conditions and can approach that of older adults with risk conditions.

This does not exclude the possibility of severe Covid-19 developing, even in the previously healthy child.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), also termed Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS), may very rarely occur following asymptomatic or unrecognised Covid-19 infection in children.

What do we know about children and long Covid?

According to the Niac, there is no evident consensus regarding its frequency or among investigators of long Covid in children. Overall, the incidence of persistent symptoms in children and young adolescents appears to be less than in adults but for some, return to normal baseline health status following infection can take months.

How much Covid-19 transmission is there among adolescents?

In outlining its recommendation, the Niac references a July update from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

This update was on “Covid-19 in children and the role of school settings in transmission”. It reviewed available evidence on transmission of Covid-19 by children prior to the emergence of the Delta variant, and the role of schools in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Niac states that children do not appear to be the primary drivers of transmission in home or school settings, and often have mild or no symptoms when infected.

Several studies do not identify children and adolescents as index cases, or identified them as index cases less often than adults. Secondary infections in school settings are more likely to occur if the index case was a teacher.

However, other studies have shown that onward transmission by adolescents appears to occur as often as by adults in household and community settings, given similar social mixing patterns

The vaccine is currently not being offered to over-12s in the UK, so why here?

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne, Chair of Niac, Prof Karina Butler, said the current Covid-19 situation in Ireland influenced the decision.

She noted that “17pc of infections are at the moment in that age group” and that as more adults are vaccinated, the virus will be driven into that age group.

Ms Butler said there will be more possibility of variants and the group felt that “at this point in time, it was the right time to offer

the vaccine to everybody” (between the age of 12 and 15).

Are other countries vaccinating children?

Countries have been taking different approaches to vaccinating children.

France, the Netherlands and Italy are vaccinating those over 12. Limited approval has been given in the UK to those who are high risk or living with an immunosuppressed adult.

There is limited approval in Germany also, with high-risk adolescents being offered the vaccine. Canada was the first country to approve Pfizer for over-12s in May. The United States is also vaccinating that age group and is planning to roll it out to under-12s by the autumn.

Why the delay between the EMA approval in May and Niac’s recommendation this week?

According to Karina Butler, the Niac was gathering evidence. She said there has been quite a change in the patterns of disease since May, when children had very low rates of infection.

The advent of the Delta variant and the fact that transmission rates have gone up so high changed the dynamic.

Niac also wanted to wait and see the safety data associated with vaccinating in that age group.

Has this vaccine been tested on adolescents?

To date, two mRNA vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in this age group – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

During clinical trials, the estimate for efficacy of both vaccines was reported as 100pc in these age groups.

Why did they not test vaccines on younger age groups at the outset?

Children were not involved in the original adult trials for Covid-19 vaccines for a number of reasons. These include the fact that severe illness is more common among adults, specifically older adults, and also there was an urgent need to produce a means of counteracting the virus in this global pandemic.

What about the under-12s? Will they be vaccinated?

Both Pfizer and Moderna are conducting trials on children as young as six-months-old.

The Niac advises: “Young children are less likely to transmit infection than adolescents or adults.”