Q&A: If schools are safe, why aren't they open and how do new variants affect this?

Schools were seen to be safe environments in the autumn and the public health advisory body, Nphet, holds the view that if they were open, they would still be safe.

If schools are safe, why aren’t they all open?

Nphet recommended against opening all schools on schedule after the Christmas break because it would mean about one million pupils and staff would be on the move on a daily basis and they believe that level of mobility and the ensuing contact and socialisation would represent a significant additional risk.

The current proposal is limited to pupils in special schools, which would operate at only 50pc capacity, pupils in special classes in mainstream schools – which have a maximum of six pupils each – and other pupils with significant additional needs or who are suffering severe disadvantage.

What about new variants, such as from the UK? Aren’t they more transmissible and doesn’t that change the safety landscape since last term?

There is evidence that these new variants spread more easily, but public health experts say it does not require any change in the health and safety measures that schools need to have in place.

At the webinar for education staff, HSE Assistant National Director Dr Kevin Kelleher said that while it “would appear they were more transmissible”, the existing infection control measures “will protect you if you adhere to them”.

If Nphet says it safe, why are teacher and special needs assistants (SNAs) worried?

There remains a lot of concern and confusion among staff about being asked to return to the workplace when Nphet is telling everyone else to stay at home. Many of the staff involved say they are afraid to go back.

Hasn’t there been a lot of discussions on this over the past few weeks. What were they all about?

Yes, there has been a lot of consultation with the education partners. Because the current proposal concerns primary schools and special schools, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa, which represents 12,000 SNAs are engaged.

Initially the unions felt the idea was rushed. So there have been more discussions focusing on a range of issues including childcare for staff whose own children are at home, more guidance for high-risk categories such as the over-60s and pregnant staff, and a speeding up of the vaccine for these groups.

These discussions continue today and some progress is being reported.

When will this be sorted?

After today’s discussions the leaderships of the two unions will meet this evening and decide to assess the situation and make a final recommendation to members, but it’s impossible to say what view they will take.

It seems that infection rates are stabilising and even falling, would it not be simpler to wait a while and open all schools together?

Reopening schools for pupils with special needs and Leaving Certificate candidates as quickly as possible is regarded as a priority, not only by educationalists but by Nphet. Pupils with special needs lost out most during the 2020 lockdown; for many with the most significant needs, school is their only outlet.

Research found that 61pc of children lost key abilities and skills during this period, while in a study by the autism charity AsIAm, 68pc of parents reported that their child had experienced increased meltdowns.

The 2020 lockdown also caused major disruption to current sixth year students. They were stressed when they returned to schools in the autumn, and now missing out on face-to-face teaching again has cast serious doubts over whether it is fair to ask them to sit the conventional exams.

The initial plan for partial reopening covered both these groups but when that hit opposition, the second proposal focused on special-need pupils only. Now that has run into controversy.

Online Editors