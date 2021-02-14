Q&A: How and when we can all re-emerge from lockdown

So it seems Lockdown 3 will not end on March 5 after all?

No, far from it. The Level 5 lockdown is to be extended by at least another six weeks. The Government has declined to give specific dates as the war against the virus continues, but the current restrictions are likely to continue until April 12 at the very least.

After Easter will we see a drop from Level 5 to Level 4 or Level 3?

Not quite. We will remain at Level 5 until April 12, according to the Irish Independent. Micheál Martin said on Thursday: "Certainly we are looking at a continuation of high levels of restrictions up to the Easter period. That remains to be determined by Government. There will be further discussions. We are revising our Living with Covid plan."

What about the 5km limit, surely they can drop that and increase it to 20km?

Possibly, according to the Taoiseach who said when asked that question: "That's an issue we will be looking at and examining." The Government hopes to "bring clarity to those issues" later this month.

So what will open before Easter?

Schools and construction are the priority, according to the Taoiseach, but both are dependent on numbers getting and remaining very low - somewhere in the region of 200 or fewer cases a day for a sustained period of time. Talks are continuing with teachers' unions on the subject of phased reopenings and it is still hoped that schools will begin reopening in late February and throughout the month of March.

The vaccine roll-out clearly plays a key part in any plan to reopen the country. How is that going?

Slowly but surely would be one way to describe it. The Government's plan is to see a "critical mass" of people vaccinated by September. But we are a long way off that at the moment.

How many vaccinations have been administered so far?

According to the Health Service Executive (HSE), the total number of doses administered up to last Tuesday was 248,284, consisting of 158,904 first doses and 89,380 second doses. Dr Colm Henry, the chief clinical officer for the HSE, indicated that 5pc of the population have got at least one dose of the vaccine so far and 1.7pc of the population have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19. So clearly there really is a huge amount of work to do between now and September.

What does that mean for our summer plans? Will we be able to go on holidays at home?

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week we could expect to see a 2021 summer "similar to last summer" with "hotels and restaurants open, that's kind of where I think we'll be". However, he added that "mass gatherings" like theatres and concerts are out.

It's not exactly inspiring news, is it? Longer lockdown, vaccinations moving at a seemingly slow pace, no clear plan for schools reopening and not a lot to look forward to in the immediate future.

That is true. But it is also true that, despite the doom and gloom, negotiations are ongoing between the Department of Education and the unions to get kids back to school in March. And the Government is also redrafting the Living with Covid plan, and the week after next we should have a clearer picture of how we exit the lockdown safely and in a way that doesn't land us in Lockdown 4 in a few months.

But the rate of roll-out of vaccines will be improving in the coming week?

Yes. Almost 80,000 doses of various vaccines will be administered next week, the highest so far. As well as that, an important milestone has been reached with vaccinations in the community, beginning this week with the first doses given to people aged 85 and over. Overall, about 40,000 second doses will be given this week. The HSE said the first widespread use of the AstraZeneca vaccine also begins this week.

So will the GPs be taking the lead for the community roll-out?

There are 108 large GP practices administering 12,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to those aged 85 and over this week. Towards the end of the week, 8,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered to GPs.

Have GPs themselves been vaccinated?

A great many have been vaccinated. Yesterday, 1,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered to GPs at vaccination centres in Dublin, Galway, Sligo and Portlaoise. Today, 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the same centres to GPs and their practice nurses who were not vaccinated in the first round.

What about the delivering of consignments of vaccines into Ireland?

The HSE expects to receive a further 212,000 doses of all three approved vaccines within the next two weeks. That's a big ramping up in scale as a total of 338,000 vaccines have already been delivered since the first vaccines arrived in Ireland after Christmas. A further 21,600 doses of AstraZeneca arrived in recent days. By the end of March, Ireland is set to receive at least 1.1 million vaccine doses into the country.

What about nursing homes - have we made progress there?

There is some good news for that beleaguered sector, which tragically bore the brunt of the nation's worst outbreaks. Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer of the HSE, said the vaccination programme for people aged 70 and over in nursing homes as well as other similar congregated settings is now "almost complete".

