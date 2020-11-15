Puzz, the cat thought dead for six years, gets another life here

OLD PALS: Puzz in the arms of Nicky before he went missing

An old Belgian cat named Puzz is 'back from the dead' and moving from Antwerp to Galway.

Six years ago Nicky De Prins (31) was informed that her white and ginger cat Puzz had died from electrocution.

Puzz had been a stray in the suburbs of Antwerp when Nicky came across him in a local park. He was so friendly she picked him up and took him home.

Nicky had met many Irish people living in Belgium and "loved the Irish mentality so much" that she decided to move to Galway and work as a nurse.

However, Puzz always refused to travel in any form of cat carrier and Nicky reluctantly concluded she would have to leave him behind. A family acquaintance agreed to take him.

"A month or two later I got a text from the lady informing me that Puzz was found dead behind a couch in her home and that he was electrocuted when he chewed on an electric cable," said Nicky.

"I was very upset and felt very guilty for leaving him."

By then Nicky had to quit nursing for health reasons and became a student at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology. She will graduate with a degree in graphic art this month.

Last Sunday a telephone call from Belgium informed her that a stray cat handed into a cat rescue centre had a microchip listing her as his owner.

"I was shocked. I was bawling my eyes out with shock and happiness," Nicky said.

"I was told he had been fed as a stray in recent months by different residents of an apartment block several kilometres from where he used to live."

When he was called by his name Puzz in the past week, he "came running", Nicky said.

She has been told Puzz no longer objects to being carried in a cat carrier and she quickly sought his transportation to Galway. In the midst of a pandemic, that could cost up to €1,000.

Puzz has received a rabies shot and will be ready to begin his journey to Galway in a couple of weeks. He is more than 14 years old, but is healthy.

"I can't wait for him to come," Nicky said.

When he arrives in his new home ,Puzz will be introduced to his new feline family - three females named Plumeau, Spook, and Small One.

The story of Puzz's new life has thrilled cat lovers and he even made an appearance in a newspaper in Antwerp.

Nicky lost her part-time job because of Covid-19 and now friends and well-wishers have set up a GoFundMe page to help ease the costs of bringing Puzz to his new life in the west of Ireland.

If there are any surplus funds, they will be donated to cat rescue charities in Ireland and Belgium. The GoFundMe link is: gf.me/u/y7x2nb.

Nicky said the memory of Puzz's loving nature never left her.

"I was a dog person, but Puzz taught me if you treat a cat well, they can be very sweet and gentle," she added.

Sunday Independent