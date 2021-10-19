| 13.5°C Dublin

Putting a ring on it: Circus families join forces to beat problems of the pandemic

Mike and Tara Gerbola with David Duffy. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Expand
Performers in Circus Gerbola at Slane Castle in Co Meath. Photo: Damien Storan Expand
A collaboration between the circuses is unheard of, but the feedback was excellent. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Expand

Louise Walsh

“We made history and it will probably never happen again,” laughed a circus director after the end of the final show, staged when three of Ireland’s oldest families came together for the first time.

Members of Duffys and Fossetts instantly offered their help to the popular Circus Gerbola to ensure a hugely successful return to the Big Top with sell-out shows on the grounds of Slane Castle in Co Meath.

Covid-19 restrictions have left the Circus families with staff problems as many performers can’t get visas to come from non-European countries.

