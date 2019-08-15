GARDAÍ pleaded with motorists to heed road safety warnings after a spate of tragedies left Ireland facing a near 7pc hike in the number of fatal traffic accidents.

GARDAÍ pleaded with motorists to heed road safety warnings after a spate of tragedies left Ireland facing a near 7pc hike in the number of fatal traffic accidents.

'Put the phone away' - warning to motorists as road fatalities increase on last year

Supt Edmund Golden of the National Roads Policing Unit issued the appeal at a special Cork briefing as it was confirmed 93 people have died on Irish roads so far this year - six more than for the same period in 2018.

That represents a 6.9pc hike - but Gardaí are worried at the high number of fatal accidents now involving pedal cyclists (6), motorcyclists (10) and pedestrians (15).

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike riders now account for one-in-three fatal accidents on Irish roads.

Supt Golden warned that gardaí have also noticed an alarming increase in the number of people using phones while driving - many attempting to access their social media accounts.

Gardaí have detected a number of motorists - particularly in areas of heavy traffic - regularly checking social media accounts while stopped or moving between traffic lights.

He slated such actions as "killer behaviour."

"The ongoing use of mobile phones is a serious concern," he said.

"Historically, you put the phone up to your ear and took a call. Now, we are finding more and more evidence that people are checking it at traffic lights, checking social media, checking social media alerts while they are on the move."

"This type of thing is killer behaviour - and it definitely will affect the (road safety) figures going forward."

"If you are in a vehicle whether it is a car, van or truck, you need to put the phone away. It is not acceptable for any driver to risk everyone's safety just for a moment or two to check a social media account," he warned.

Gardaí are also concerned at the geographic focus of a large number of the fatal accidents.

Cork, Donegal and Tipperary last year emerged as, per capita, the counties with the highest rate of fatal accidents.

It is feared that Cork will now further copperfasten its grim status after a spate of fatal accidents over recent weeks.

Ireland's largest county has now recorded ten fatal accidents this year - six alone in the north Cork area.

Six motorists, cyclists and motorbike riders have died in fatal collisions in Cork over the past eight weeks.

The latest fatal accident occurred at Newtwopothouse on the N20 Cork-Limerick road outside Mallow last Monday.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged motorists to slow down and adhere to speed limits, never to drink or use drugs while driving, to increase the braking distance to vehicles travelling ahead, to be mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and bikers as well as to never use a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Online Editors