| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Push for EU vaccine travel permits has begun – but the devil is in the detail

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. Photo: Damien Eagers

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. Photo: Damien Eagers

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. Photo: Damien Eagers

John Downing Twitter

Despite the doubts about when and how – or even if – the Covid-19 vaccine will get to you, the debate has already opened on how vaccination can boost people’s freedom to travel sooner rather than later.

At EU level, the charge is being led by Greece, which is not surprising given that tourism is worth up to €40bn per year to that country, accounts for 7pc of economic output, and is responsible for one in 10 jobs. You don’t need to be Einstein to see what the economic losses amount to there.

It seems a simple enough argument that people who are vaccinated should have more room to move than those not immunised. But then you get to look into the detail – and it begins to look like a minefield.

Privacy