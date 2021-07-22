Puppies found in back of van which recorded 20C temperature rescued by Revenue Officers at Dublin Port 

Two puppies were rescued by Revenue Officers at Dublin Port on Thursday after they were found in the back of a van.

The van, where the cross breed puppies were discovered, had no ventilation and the temperature inside the van at 7.30am was 20 degrees according to officials.

A Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) spokesperson said: “These poor puppies had no access to water and were incredibly stressed. Had they not been found they would have endured an horrendous journey on board the ferry to the UK especially with the heatwave that we are experiencing.

“Words can not comprehend how any living human being could think that this is ok. One of our inspectors brought the puppies who are now named Summer and Solero back to the shelter and they are in safe hands now.”

The puppies are receiving veterinary care for possible dehydration, parasites and are being tested for viral infections. The case is under investigation by the DSPCA and as a result the puppies are not yet available for rehoming or fostering at this time.

“The animal The DSPCA would like to thank Revenue Officers at Dublin Port,” added the charity spokesperson.