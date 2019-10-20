Pupils watch horror of heroin overdose from school window

The distressing incident happened on a Friday lunchtime last month in full view of pupils at St Audoen's National School - one of the only schools in the country located beside a needle exchange.

The woman, who was blue in the face and unresponsive, was prostrate beneath the historic city walls directly across the road from the school. The area close to the south-inner city's cathedrals is a tourist hotspot but also daily haunt of drug users and dealers.

Staff and parents rushed to the woman's aid, while others tried to shield the view from the junior infants who were filing out of school. She was revived by a drug outreach worker who administered the opiate antidote, Naloxone.

The incident is outlined in the school's new submission to An Bord Pleanala objecting to a medically supervised injecting room at the Merchants Quay drug treatment centre which backs on to the school.

It was one of three drug-related incidents outside the school on the same day and one of hundreds entered in a log kept by school principal Eilish Meagher, who says children have also been exposed to intravenous drug use, nudity, serious criminality and death.

The planning appeals board is considering whether to overturn a city council decision and approve the injecting room at the existing treatment centre and needle exchange. Although a key part of the Government's drug treatment policy, the planned Merchants Quay facility would be the first to open.

Staff and parents at St Audoen's question locating it in a building that backs directly on to a primary school in an already disadvantaged area.

The school's submission outlines how drug users collecting needles at the Merchants Quay exchange often retreat to the sheltered green beneath the city walls to inject.

All of the classrooms face directly on to the green space, which is clearly visible to school children.

The principal has proof of drugs activity in a thick stack of photographs that date back four years.

There are of bags of heroin Ms Meagher has found outside the school gates; men and women naked from the waist down injecting into their groins; drug users slumped unnaturally across the green area and sometimes on the road; drug users injecting in an outdoor storage area in the staff car park; and needles and other drug paraphernalia littering the ground.

A knife has also been found in the children's playground.

Many of the pupils are from the local authority flat complexes, and parents are keenly attuned to the insidious influence of daily exposure to drug use.

The mother of an eight-year-old - one of five parents who spoke to the Sunday Independent on condition of anonymity - said: "We are not against the addicts, we've had it in our family, we are all affected by drugs somehow. But they want to put this injection room here right next to a school, where it is going to attract more drugs, more drug users.

"I was brought up in the 1980s when drugs was rampant. I've seen it, so I don't want my kids seeing it."

Merchants Quay stressed the controversial facility will operate on a pilot basis, and all stakeholders will have the opportunity to participate in monitoring the service.

"The clear and overwhelming evidence from more than 100 medically supervised injecting facilities internationally is that they take public injecting off the streets, reduce drug-related litter, link vulnerable people in with health and social services and most importantly save lives," a spokesman said, adding that Merchants Quay's aim was to make the streets safer for everyone.

Ms Meagher noted wryly the campaign for "no-fry zones" - banning fast-food outlets from opening within 300 metres of schools - and that from next month, it would be illegal to advertise alcohol within 200 metres of a childcare setting. Yet 200 children in her south-inner city Dublin school witnessed drug use on a regular basis.

"I feel so strongly that our children and community deserve a more just and equitable level of consideration," said Ms Meagher.

"We cannot continue to marginalise communities which have the weakest ability to say no.

"Children shouldn't be exposed to scenes that children from other areas would not have to tolerate. It is time to stop valuing children depending on their social category and post code."

Sunday Independent