Pupils in almost 80 primary schools will have their own specialist mental health teams in the autumn

Almost 80 primary schools will participate in a new pilot project involving the appointment of specialist mental health and wellbeing teams to support pupils on-site.

The 78 schools are in Dublin 7 and Dublin 16, Cork and Carlow, and each will be part of a cluster to which a team of professionals will be appointed.

It is the second strand of a landmark €5m Department of Education initiative to deliver necessary psychological and emotional supports to pupils while they are at school.

The first strand will see a different batch of schools, in counties Cavan, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan and Tipperary, being offered one-to-one counselling provision for pupils, via access to a Department of Education-approved counsellor.

Both strands will be rolled out in the autumn, and, while a pilot project, the provision of on-site counselling and support service represents a landmark moment for primary education in Ireland.

While the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) offers advice and occasional direct support to schools, this represents a first in terms of providing routine, State-funded professional counselling and wellbeing support to pupils during their school day.

Under current arrangements, where a school feels a child needs a particular level of support for their mental health and wellbeing, there is a referral to the health services, which may involve a waiting list.

Each team appointed to cluster in the second strand will comprise a NEPS psychologist and four education wellbeing/mental health practitioners, a new role in Irish primary education.

The new practitioners will be graduates, ideally to come from courses in psychology, education or social science, who will work under the supervision of NEPS psychologists.

They will require additional training, which will be provided by NEPS psychologists and their ongoing work in schools will be under the close supervision of NEPS.

The new teams will focus on building the capacity of schools to develop preventative approaches, including the provision of psycho-education support for parents and teachers.

They will also engage in early intervention to groups of children or individual children with mild/emerging need, using low-level therapeutically-informed approaches.

Announcing details of the second strand today, Education Minister Norma Foley said her department was committed to supporting the emotional wellbeing of children and young people in schools across Ireland, to help give them the best chance of being happy and reaching their full potential.

She said more than half a million children in Ireland attend primary schools and all could experience challenges to their mental health and wellbeing.

She referred to the Covid-19 pandemic and said many experienced particular upheaval in their young lives during that period.

She said her department would shortly be in touch with those schools to provide further detailed information on how the initiate will progress.

She said her department would also will work closely with the Department of Health and the HSE throughout the pilot and to continue to explore ways to improve supports for children and young people.